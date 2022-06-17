ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Hill, NH

PHOTOS: Celebration of Lupines in Sugar Hill

By New Hampshire Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach June in New Hampshire marks the season of lupine. Visitors flock to the Franconia Notch area to admire the purple wildflowers and take photos. The flowers reach their peak in early to mid June, filling the fields along the roads and trails in communities near Sugar Hill with pink and...

