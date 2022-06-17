ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, IN

Bloomfield Police Report Uptick in Gas Siphoning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas siphoning is becoming a big problem in Bloomfield, reports...

WTHI

Domestic battery incident leaves one officer at gunpoint

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information on a domestic battery incident that occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department this happened at the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue. The male suspect had beaten a woman after she confronted him about stealing money...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after pointing gun at officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after allegedly battering a woman and pointing a gun at police. According to the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue to a reported domestic battery. Vigo County Dispatch advised […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomfield PD: Watch your vehicle, thieves stealing gas

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local police department is warning residents that they’ve seen an uptick in stolen gas being siphoned from vehicles. In a post on Facebook, the Bloomfield Police Department says they’ve had increased reports of gasoline being taken from vehicles. The department advises folks to park vehicles in well-lit areas if they […]
BLOOMFIELD, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Crash closes I-70 overpass in Clark County

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Interstate 70 overpass at 2600th Street in Clark County will be closed until further notice after being damaged by an oversized load traveling on the interstate. The damage occurred around 8:40 p.m. Friday when a truck hauling an excavator on a flatbed was traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

34-year-old Nathan Austin of Washington was arrested Friday by WPD and charged with Pointing a Firearm at Another Person, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, and Neglect of a Dependent. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 31-year-old Lance Harner of Princeton was arrested Friday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Police Investigating Crash Involving City Truck

Jasper Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a city utility vehicle. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle accident at Justin Street and Third Avenue just before 2:00 pm yesterday. A police report indicated that a 2012 GMC Acadia failed to notice a lane closure in the...
JASPER, IN
WTHI

Damage to a bridge on I-70 overpass causes closure

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line. Now the bridge will be closed...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wyrz.org

Rockville Woman Arrested for Theft

Parke County – Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Brian Maudlin initiated a criminal investigation on March 15, 2022, after receiving information that a former employee, Lacey Van Duyn, age 29, of Rockville, Indiana, at the Country Mark fueling station in Rockville, had allegedly stolen funds for self-gain in the amount of $3,549.65.
ROCKVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Fire Crews Battle Friday Morning Structure Fire

Vincennes fire crews were busy with large structure yesterday morning. The fire was reported around 11:00 am at 10th & Main. Crews were already working inside the building when a nearby fire department noticed the flames. Part of the building collapsed during the fire and a minor explosion occurred when...
VINCENNES, IN
Local News Digital

No injuries in Taylorsville car fire

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) was dispatched on Friday at 5:20 p.m., to I-65 at the crossroads of U.S. 31 for a car fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working blaze with flames coming from the engine and passenger compartment. About 500 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Sheriff Rick Meyer: Major drug dealing operation shut down

SEYMOUR – A Seymour drug operation that was selling methamphetamine to an estimated 30 people per day was busted Sunday and three people have been charged, said Sheriff Rick Meyer. “This appears to have been a major drug-dealing operation based in an apartment complex,” said Sheriff Meyer. “These arrests...
SEYMOUR, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Silver Alert for 68-year-old man missing from Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 68-year-old man missing from Princeton. Roy Ralston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. He was last seen Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 truck...
PRINCETON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police investigating a theft at Kay Jewelers

BEDFORD – Bedford Police Department detectives are investigating a theft from Kay Jewelers on James Avenue. The theft was reported on Monday at 2:20 p.m. Several police officers responded to the scene because the call was reported as a robbery. According to Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore, “The detectives...
BEDFORD, IN

