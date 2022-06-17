Jasper Woman Arrested for Neglect a Dependent

***UPDATE*** Jasper police said they have resolved the matter and thanks the public for their assistance. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper police (JPD) are looking for a black GMC 4-door truck and two males in connection with a banner being stolen from the Jasper Water Tower. The banner says, “Dubois County Pride in the Park.” […]

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO