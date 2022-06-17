Jasper Woman Arrested for Neglect a Dependent

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Marina Pointe for a shots fired call early Sunday morning. According to a press release, HCSO was requested by the Evansville Police Department who had initially responded to the call, and determined it to be on the Kentucky side of Marina.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after arriving at the Owensboro Fire Department with a gunshot wound. The Owensboro Police Department says officers responded to a firearm discharge call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Poplar Street and West 5th Street. As officers were responding, police say a […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a driver that left a scene of a car crash. Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on June 18 about 1:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Covert Ave. Officers arrived on the scene to find Evansville Fire Department and American […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was assaulted with a hatchet according to Evansville police. Police were dispatched on June 17 about 2:50 p.m. to find the victim needing medical assistance. The suspect, 36 year-old Danny Joe Steward II, arrived on the scene while police was providing medical assistance to the victim according to […]
40-year-old Johnny Mayhorn of Washington was arrested Thursday by WPD and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Intimidation, and Battery on a Public Safety Official Engaged in Official Duty. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $5,000 bond. 50-year-old Michael Thomas of Washington was arrested Thursday by...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a shots fired call from Thursday night and car accident. Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night officers were called to the 1700 block of Governor Street for reports of shots fired. Officers were told there was a car accident in that area and juveniles jumped out […]
A Silver Alert has been issued by Indiana State Police. The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Roy Ralston, 68, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Police say a bag with 504 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside it was found during a traffic stop in Spencer County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police says the drugs were found on Thursday after officers pulled over a white SUV for an expired license plate. ISP says the...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A jury has found Chase Simmons guilty of two counts of murder and one count of assault. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel tells us the jury was given the case around 11 a.m. Friday. He says they returned the guilty verdicts around 12:30 a.m. Saturday....
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Marina Pointe. According to the HSCO, the Evansville Police Department had originally responded to the area for a shots fired call. After investigating, it was discovered the shooting took place on the Kentucky side of the Marina.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night. According to the Evansville Police Department, the cyclist pulled out in front of a car heading east on Division Street when they were hit. We are told the person...
A man was arrested after authorities found him with a missing girl in Ohio County. On Saturday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing girl from Indiana in a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis. Deputies found that Lewis had driven the girl across state lines without...
The Evansville Police Department is investigating after a victim showed up to St. Vincent ER with a gun shot wound. The victim tells police they were shot while taking out the trash around 11:15 p.m. on the 1100 block of Edgar Street Friday night.
