Yuma, AZ

Police find fentanyl pill press in Mexican town near U.S. border

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexican prosecutors said Thursday they found an illicit facility with a pill press used to manufacture fentanyl pills in the border town of San Luis Rio Colorado, across from Yuma, Arizona. The town is better known for its myriad pharmacies, dentist and doctors' office catering to American visitors. But...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 18

FIXITANDMOVEON
2d ago

We know we can only slow down the drugs from entering America. Have we done everything in our power to stop these drugs? Absolutely not! Trump had the border wall under contract with several subcontractors and as soon as Biden entered office he stopped the contractors from any more construction. THE SUBCONTRACTORS WERE STILL PAID FOR THE WORK THAT THEY NEVER FINISHED, PAID WITH OUR TAXPAYER MONEY!!! WE NEED TO DEMAND THE WALL BE FINISHED.

Reply(8)
13
tyler
2d ago

We as a nation are under attack. Cant wait for the people in charge to figure it out.

Reply(2)
6
 

