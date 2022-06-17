ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden announces new initiatives to curb methane during international climate meeting

By Kate Sullivan, Ella Nilsen
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Major Economies Forum is the largest climate meeting of world leaders in the run-up to COP27 in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 11

Swede Switzer
4d ago

The inflation plaguing Joe Biden’s presidency is also shrinking what's so far been his crowning legislative achievement — the infrastructure bill that Congress enacted just seven months ago.Democrats have hailed the infrastructure law, with its $550 billion in new road, rail and broadband funding, as a transformative shift for the country. But inflation — which reached a 40-year high of 8.6 percent last month — has already slashed billions from its value, forcing states to cancel or delay projects as costs balloon.

Reply
2
Related
Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Larsen
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Methane Gas#European Union#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian#Eu#The White House
Washington Examiner

Inflation is Biden's fault

Inflation continues to rage throughout the economy. Earlier this month, the consumer price index, an estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the change in costs consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% year over year in May. Meanwhile, the producer price index, the change in prices received by domestic producers for their outputs, increased by 10.6%. The latter number suggests that inflation is accelerating, not decelerating, as sooner or later, these costs will have to be passed on to the consumer. And, of course, the most notable metric of inflation is the cost of gasoline, now above $5 per gallon and certain to go higher as the summer driving season kicks into high gear.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

DOJ blocks GOP effort to get answers on Hunter Biden investigation

Republican senators appear to have been blocked by the Department of Justice from getting answers about the Hunter Biden investigation from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. After repeatedly being stonewalled by DOJ headquarters in Washington D.C., Sens. Chuck Grassley (IA) and Ron Johnson (WI) sent a May letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Voters Democrats need the most are getting hit the hardest by inflation

WASHINGTON — As food and gas prices have soared, Stephanie Lane says her family has gone from working class to working poor. The Pennsylvania mother of four has begun going to a food pantry in recent months and this summer she will be driving her kids across town to get free breakfasts and lunch at a local school. For the first time, the family will be skipping their summer trip to the beach.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Australia has a once in a lifetime opportunity to break the stranglehold fossil fuels have on our politics

In the wake of the Green and Teal wave that crashed through the federal parliament, attention has inevitably turned to what the new crossbenchers will say and do about climate policy. So far, attention has focused on Australia’s 2030 emissions reduction target, and whether the Teals will pressure the new Labor government to increase its relatively unambitious) target, to which it has now formally committed. There’s a much more important question to ask. That is, how will any new target actually be reached? The history of Australian climate policy — under both Labor and Coalition governments — shows very...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

The Best Hope for Fixing America’s Gun Crisis

Even if Congress does manage to pass gun legislation in the weeks ahead—still a big if—that legislation will leave much to be done. The proposed framework does not, for example, increase the minimum age for purchasing firearms, address assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition, or close background-check loopholes for secondary sales, among other shortcomings.
LAW
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy