Student meal prices in Mitchell School District will not increase in 2022-23

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20th, garbage and recycling collection will begin at 7:00 AM and be completed by 12:00 noon. The City of Mitchell Regional Landfill will close at noon on Monday, June 20th. For more information, go to www.cityofmitchell.org or call 995-8465 if you...
'Ding Dong, Avon Calling'. Well, hold on just a minute. Instead of Avon calling on us, let's go ahead and call on Avon. Having grown up on a small farm near a small town (No, not in South Dakota but within about a proverbial stone's throw away), I've always had a special place in my heart for the communities where, as they say, everyone knows everyone. And it's those kinds of towns that make South Dakota the greatest place to live in the entire country.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — You could call this a case of, “what might have been” for someone who bought a winning Powerball lottery ticket in South Dakota. The $100,000 ticket was purchased for a drawing last December and matched enough numbers to win a six-figure prize. But...
A Sioux Falls man is facing charges in Lake County after rolling the vehicle he was driving and damaging some mailboxes early Wednesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 5:00 Wednesday morning, law enforcement found a 2006 Dodge Caravan with no driver present that had been northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 near the intersection with 237th Street and had rolled into the west ditch. The vehicle was unoccupied and nobody was around the vehicle. The initial investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling north, lost control and struck three mailboxes before going into the west ditch and rolling. The Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but did not find the driver of the van.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office announced a wanted man. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and six counts of misuse of a phone. Burgess is 6′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs, in his mug shot he has a brown beard and long brown hair.
The Mitchell Kernels competed in a weekend tournament at James Naismith Court at the University of Kansas. The Kernels went 5-1, losing in the championship bracket final four by two points to a team from Illinois. The Kernels also got to meet with Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball head coach Bill Self.
A Madison juvenile received minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on 460th Avenue, just north of 234th Street, just after 8:00 on Sunday evening. The Sheriff’s Office report states that the 14-year-old female was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu north on 460th Avenue, when she went under a bridge and went over a hole or rut located under the bridge. Sheriff Tim Walburg said the vehicle was traveling at a speed faster than the road conditions would allow and rolled into the east ditch. He said the driver had her cruise control set while driving on the gravel road when the crash happened. The Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile was transported to Madison Regional Health by her parents for minor injuries. She was cited for careless driving. The vehicle was towed from the scene and damage is estimated at around ten-thousand dollars.
A Cavour man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison. 40-year old David Farrell was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty in March. The conviction stemmed from incidents in April of 2021 when Farrell knowingly used his cell phone to persuade and entice a 15- year-old female to meet with him at a hotel in Sioux Falls for the purpose of having sexual activity. Unknown to him, and before the criminal conduct occurred, an undercover law enforcement officer assumed the identity of the 15-year-old female online. Farrell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
