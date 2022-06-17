Student meal prices in Mitchell School District will not increase in 2022-23

A Madison juvenile received minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on 460th Avenue, just north of 234th Street, just after 8:00 on Sunday evening. The Sheriff’s Office report states that the 14-year-old female was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu north on 460th Avenue, when she went under a bridge and went over a hole or rut located under the bridge. Sheriff Tim Walburg said the vehicle was traveling at a speed faster than the road conditions would allow and rolled into the east ditch. He said the driver had her cruise control set while driving on the gravel road when the crash happened. The Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile was transported to Madison Regional Health by her parents for minor injuries. She was cited for careless driving. The vehicle was towed from the scene and damage is estimated at around ten-thousand dollars.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO