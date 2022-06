WASHINGTON -- LSU forward Shareef O'Neal visited the Wizards for a pre-draft workout on Friday and, given the timing, it would have been understandable if he saw it as just another step along the way. It was after he worked out for the Miami Heat and right before he is set to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers. Those are the two teams his NBA legend father, Shaquille, won championships with while Shareef was growing up.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO