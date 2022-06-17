ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Statewide unemployment rate stable for May

walls102.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate was unchanged in the state...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
walls102.com

COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program provides nearly $75 million for housing development

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced conditional awards using $75 million in federal funds to provide vital gap financing and complete underwriting for affordable housing developments that may have otherwise not been built due to financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program, IHDA is providing grants to 19 affordable developments across Illinois, including one in Peru.
PERU, IL
walls102.com

IDPH Teams Up with ICAAP to Educate Pediatricians and Public on Vaccines for Children Under 5 Ahead of CDC Approval

SPRINGFIELD – As pediatric vaccines have cleared the FDA’s first regulatory hurdle and are expected to be recommended by the CDC later this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it is supporting the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics effort to carry out a robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children from six months to four years old. Public health officials have been laying the groundwork for the effort in anticipation of the authorization for vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. While children have generally not experienced the worst outcomes for Covid compared to older people, more than 42,000 children have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died due to COVID-19. Both newly approved vaccines were proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials. They will be especially beneficial for children with underlying conditions who are more susceptible to serious outcomes. Vaccinations for young children will not only protect the children, but also inhibit transmission of the COVID-19 virus and protect everyone in the family, including older relatives in multi-generation households.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Feed Our Children This Summer campaign for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry off to a great start

LASALLE – A campaign to provide food for children across North Central Illinois by the Illinois Valley Food Pantry and Schweickert Ganassin Krzak Rundio injury attorneys is off to a great start. Continuing through the end of August, they are collecting breakfast and lunch items for school age children that they can prepare themselves. So far, nearly 300lbs of food have been donated, contributed in part by efforts from Farmers Insurance Agent Katrina Corrie, Debo’s Ace Hardware and the Knights of Columbus. Mike Krzak presented a check for $2500 to the IV Food Pantry on Thursday.
LASALLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy