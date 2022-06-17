ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Urban Plates Opening Sunnyvale Location

By Lisa Hay
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 3 days ago

Urban Plates, the chef-driven, fast-casual California restaurant chain, is opening its 17th location on Monday, July 11 in Sunnyvale, California, and is looking to hire 45 Team Members to fuel the company’s mission to make craveable, wholesome and clean food accessible to all. Urban Plates is growing, believes in training, promotes from within, and offers flexible hours that fit different lifestyles.

The company, which also has restaurants in Pleasant Hill and Dublin, offers competitive
compensation with career advancement opportunities and industry-leading benefits.

“As a member of our team, we will provide you with the opportunity and tools to grow and develop, both professionally and personally,” said Lee Walters, General Manager for the Urban Plates location in Sunnyvale in a statement. “Whether Urban Plates is a stop along the way or a lifelong career, all that matters is that we share the same belief, that everyone deserves to eat this good and everyone deserves a job this good.”

The new Urban Plates will become a part of Cityline, Sunnyvale which is the prominent mixed- use development featuring housing, office, and retail, and offering many nearby experiences. This is the perfect opportunity for someone looking for a job in a bustling downtown development with liveliness around every corner



Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
katzenworld.co.uk

The Cat Cafes of California, Part I

California often sets the trends in the US and so it’s not surprising that the first cat cafe started here. California also leads the way when it comes to animal welfare, but I was surprised to learn that the first cat cafe to open in the US also pioneered the socialization technique used in most rescue and adoption focused cat cafes around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
everythingsouthcity.com

June 2022 Rentals in San Mateo County: Have a room? Need a room?

South San Francisco, CA June 18, 2022 Submitted by HIP HOUSING. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 42 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
State
California State
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Business
Silicon Valley

Bay Area properties tied to fraud-linked builder head to foreclosure

SAN JOSE — Some Bay Area properties owned by a fraud-linked and bankrupt real estate firm have tumbled into foreclosure, raising the specter that investors in the developer’s projects will be wiped out. The properties are sites where SiliconSage Builders and its principal executive Sanjeev Acharya — targets...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose residents renew special property district

Property owners in downtown San Jose are saying yes to more taxes over the next 10 years. Nearly 89% of residents and businesses in a special district have voted in favor of renewing the downtown property-based improvement district (PBID) tax. Collected funds contribute to services such as cleaning, security and business development. The tax ranges from $200 annually for condominium residents to $35,600 a year for owners of high-rise office buildings, with annual increases of up to 5% per year.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Cityline
luxuryrealestate.com

63 Meadow View Rd

Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-253-2525 - Stunning & completely remodeled - this single-story home w/ private access to Lafayette Rim Trail is located on a highly desirable cul-de-sac in Orinda’s coveted Glorietta neighborhood! The fantastic open floor plan w/oversized living & dining rooms flows to the chef’s kitchen w/huge island & walk-in pantry w/ laundry. Boasting 3156 SF w/4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths (+ 2 offices) including the primary suite w/adjacent workout room, spa bathroom & access to low maintenance yard w/native plants. Perfect for outdoor living w/covered eating area/patio, gardens & outdoor kitchen +10 person spa large enough for the whole family. The garage has 2nd dishwasher, huge fridge + wine fridge, storage & loft area. Environmentally conscious design includes solar panels, ceiling height & window placement to keep the house at a comfortable temperature. Conveniently located near 12 yrs of top-rated Orinda schools, Meadow Swim/Tennis Club, access to Lafayette Rim Trail and just minutes to Hwy 24/BART.
ORINDA, CA
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

The name Half Moon Bay has an aura of magical mystery attached to it. One of California's maritime cities, the place perfectly fits the state's sunny reputation. But Half Moon Bay does not only have golden beaches; it consists of all sorts of geographical features, such as rugged cliffs, mountains, and tropical trails that provide a much-needed respite from the bustle of modern life.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
SFGate

This might be Northern California’s dreamiest swimming hole

There's nothing like cooling off in a California swimming hole. (Ashley Harrell) On an unseasonably hot day Saturday in late May, I found myself speed-walking down a steep hiking trail in Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area, headed for one of California’s best swimming holes.
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
114
Followers
83
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy