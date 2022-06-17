Urban Plates Opening Sunnyvale Location

Urban Plates, the chef-driven, fast-casual California restaurant chain, is opening its 17th location on Monday, July 11 in Sunnyvale, California, and is looking to hire 45 Team Members to fuel the company’s mission to make craveable, wholesome and clean food accessible to all. Urban Plates is growing, believes in training, promotes from within, and offers flexible hours that fit different lifestyles.

The company, which also has restaurants in Pleasant Hill and Dublin, offers competitive

compensation with career advancement opportunities and industry-leading benefits.

“As a member of our team, we will provide you with the opportunity and tools to grow and develop, both professionally and personally,” said Lee Walters, General Manager for the Urban Plates location in Sunnyvale in a statement. “Whether Urban Plates is a stop along the way or a lifelong career, all that matters is that we share the same belief, that everyone deserves to eat this good and everyone deserves a job this good.”

The new Urban Plates will become a part of Cityline, Sunnyvale which is the prominent mixed- use development featuring housing, office, and retail, and offering many nearby experiences. This is the perfect opportunity for someone looking for a job in a bustling downtown development with liveliness around every corner

