ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats' Selective Outrage Over 'Insurrections' | Opinion

By Josh Hammer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For Democrats, what constitutes an actual "insurrection" is merely in the eye of the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 202

g3mtthomas
3d ago

Complete waste of our tax dollars for a Dem campaign before midterms - they will continue it as long as possible only to try to deep six Trump!

Reply(10)
112
Independentantiblue
1d ago

the big question that remains unanswered with many requests and three weeks to come up with it why did pelosi not post the national guard it would have prevented this whole situation, Nancy pelosi holds a high accountability for what went on

Reply(32)
49
guest
2d ago

Jan 6th, covid and racism are all they have and their covid control has waned. They have nothing positive to tout given the abject failures of this administration. All they can do is go after their biggest threat to their power, DJT. If they can't go forward on on their accomplishments they tear down their opponent.

Reply
41
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#House#Soviet#Select Committee#A Justice Department#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
870M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy