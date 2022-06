CHICAGO (CBS) -- Their air conditioners are on full blast, but residents of a south suburban mobile home community are still sweating.They worried this would happen.They say they've been complaining about a problem with their power supply for months. Morning Insider Lauren Victory digs into who is to blame for the toasty trailers. It's doggone hot and dachshund Lucy Lu has ice in her water bowl. Her mom, Carol Dills, has been cooling off with frozen paper towels.Mother Nature isn't the only cause of extreme heat at the River Point Mobile Home Community in Burnham. An electrical issue has been affecting power...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO