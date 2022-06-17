Driver who crashed into Trump-themed store in Easton facing charges

EASTON, Mass. — A Raynham man who barrelled through the front window of a Trump-themed store in Easton is facing charges in the crash.

Sean Flaherty, 46, has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property, Easton Police said.

Easton Police responded to the New England for Trump store on Washington Street shortly after 5:00 p.m. Thursday for a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that had slammed through the front window.

You can see merchandise flying all over the place.

There was one employee in the store at the time of the crash who was uninjured.

Flaherty was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. Police said additional charges may follow.

The total cost of the damage is unclear.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group