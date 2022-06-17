ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Driver who crashed into Trump-themed store in Easton facing charges

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vyhm_0gDlTKOc00

EASTON, Mass. — A Raynham man who barrelled through the front window of a Trump-themed store in Easton is facing charges in the crash.

Sean Flaherty, 46, has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property, Easton Police said.

Easton Police responded to the New England for Trump store on Washington Street shortly after 5:00 p.m. Thursday for a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that had slammed through the front window.

You can see merchandise flying all over the place.

There was one employee in the store at the time of the crash who was uninjured.

Flaherty was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. Police said additional charges may follow.

The total cost of the damage is unclear.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Plymouth Police Horse Wrangles Himself Up a Coffee at Drive-Thru Window

One Plymouth police horse needed his caffeine fix before heading out on patrol recently, stopping by the drive-thru window at Marylou’s Coffee for a morning pick-me-up. “Good morning! Tobias ordered his ice coffee with extra sugar!” the Plymouth Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Friday. “The Marylou’s employees asked him back for lunch. Tobias loves ham, cheese and mayo neighs!”
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Raynham, MA
Crime & Safety
Easton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Raynham, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police investigating stabbing in Mattapan

BOSTON — Police are investigating a stabbing in Mattapan Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said the stabbing was reported at 35 Colorado St. around 2:34 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening, according to police. This...
BOSTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Nips, Bad Breakup & Driveway Conversation

7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a wayward stop sign on High Hawk Drive at Deerfield. Police found the sign sticking out of a storm drain in the intersection. Police found where the sign was supposed to be and reinstalled it. 8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whdh.com

Firefighters respond to accident in Quincy after car strikes tree

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to the scene of an accident in Quincy after a car collided head-on with a tree. The front of the car could be seen wrapped around the tree. A nearby vehicle was also damaged in the incident. The cause of the crash is still...
QUINCY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
ABC6.com

Norton police: Mansfield man arrested for car theft

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said a Mansfield man was arrested Friday night after stealing a car from a parking lot. Police said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. at the Planet Fitness on Mansfield Avenue. When police arrived, a witness...
whdh.com

4 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-393 in New Hampshire

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four individuals were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 393 near Concord on Friday night, according to New Hampshire State Police. The four vehicle occupants, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were traveling westbound on Interstate 393 when the car left the roadway, rolling over multiple times before coming to rest on the embarkment of the I-93 South ramp.
CONCORD, MA
WCVB

Car crashes into fishing charter business in Falmouth, Massachusetts

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two people suffered injuries when a car crashed into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod early Saturday morning. Falmouth police said a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into Patriot Party Boats at 227 Clinton Ave. shortly before 12:45 a.m. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Traffic Accident#Volkswagen Jetta#Easton Police Officers
ABC6.com

Man accused of robbing Easton bank wearing ballistic vest

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police are looking to identify a man who is accused of robbing a bank on Thursday afternoon. The man allegedly demanded cash from an employee at Harbor One Bank on Foundry Street just after 2 p.m. Investigators said that the man had a gun...
EASTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Group home staffer charged with assault of resident

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Richmond received a complaint alleging a resident of a local group home had been physically assaulted by a staff member in May. William Jackson, 40, of Providence, is facing one charge for allegedly assaulting a person with severe impairments, according to police. A criminal investigation was initiated after police […]
RICHMOND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Raynham man charged after car plows through Trump store in Easton

EASTON - A 46-year-old Raynham man has now been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property after allegedly crashing his Volkswagen Jetta into a store in Easton that sells Trump merchandise.  At 5:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the New England For Trump store for the crash into the building. Police also want the license of Sean Flaherty revoked as an immediate threat. The crash ruined tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise and has left owner Keith Lambert scrambling to pick up the pieces. "Shards of glass are everywhere, I can't sell...
RAYNHAM, MA
nypressnews.com

Deadly arsenal seized as cops target Northbridge thugs

A sledgehammer, pepper spray and archery bow were among several items police seized from an allegedly stolen car in the heart of Northbridge as a small army of officers took the fight to nightlife thugs. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
NORTHBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy