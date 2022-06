Just two weeks after release, Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal has earned about $24 million for the studio, according to Appmagic. In an estimate it shared with GameDev Reports, the analytics firm said the free-to-play game was downloaded almost 8.5 million times over the same timeframe, with 26 percent of downloads being from the US. Most of Blizzard’s revenue from Diablo Immortal has also come from America. So far, US players contributed about 43 percent of all the game’s earnings. Blizzard must be liking that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO