Hot one Friday with temps in the 90's for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday is off to a warm and sunny start to wrap up our work week.
The rest of the day is shaping up to be breezy and hot, though we could see an isolated shower or storm pop up later.
Our forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, which will feel even hotter because of the humidity.
We do have a chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm with the best window being late in the afternoon.
As we head into the evening, things will cool down. Our forecast low tonight is a comfortable 66 degrees.
Looking ahead to our weekend, the weather will be gorgeous for both AFRAM at Druid Hill Park and Father’s Day.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high in the mid 70s. That’ll be a source of relief if you’re outside.
And Sunday is shaping up to be very pleasant for Juneteenth and Father’s Day.
We’re talking about mostly sunny weather with little humidity and an afternoon high in the upper 70s.
The D.C. area hit a record high Friday, reaching 99 degrees. The hottest day of the year before now was 96 degrees in late May. Humidity was dropping by 7 p.m., and a severe thunderstorm watch for some outlying areas of Virginia and Maryland expired at 8 p.m. D.C. declared...
Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – More thunderstorms return to the forecast for the day today. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a chance for some severe thunderstorms. Much of the area has been outlined in a slight risk for severe storms. So a 2/5 on the severe weather scale. While […]
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On June 2nd, a sewage pipe South of Baltimore in the town of Glen Burnie burst, leaking over 10,000 gallons of dirty sewage into a tributary of Marley Creek. The incident would cause the death of over 50,000 Atlantic Menhaden, as well as many other...
LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
Thursday thunderstorms could create heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even a short-lived tornado in the midstate, forecasters said. Showers and storms are possible before 8 a.m. Thursday, but the more severe weather isn’t expected until the late afternoon and evening. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Thursday for Franklin, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
Sunday marks just the second year Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday, and the weekend was packed full of events to celebrate. From intimate community walks to big parades and concerts, Marylanders said the different celebrations all center around one word: freedom. "Juneteenth is a celebration holiday. In 1863,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD - We recently received word that Grocery Outlet is once again expanding its footprint of discount grocery stores. As of yesterday, the retailer entered its eighth state by opening a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland. “We continue to reinvest in our business and grow our footprint, reaching more...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This weekend is full of festivities with both Juneteenth and Father's Day celebrated nationwide. Last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, officially recognizing it as a national federal holiday. If you're looking to celebrate, check out these Juneteenth events...
After tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms ripped through the commonwealth Thursday night, causing immense damage in several areas, the National Weather Service has confirmed the existence of three tornados touching down.
TOWSON, Md. — Hundreds of Special Olympics Maryland athletes will compete this weekend in a variety of sports for the 2022 Summer Games. The athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers converged Friday at Towson University for the opening ceremony.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
We often hear that we should take more time outdoors with family and friends, and fishing is a great way to do that. A dedicated angler never feels they are fishing enough – time is short so grasp every opportunity you can. A fun family event next week can help us reduce the number of […]
An Anne Arundel County family is on the hunt for a bigger house after claiming a second-tier Cash4Life prize of $1 million. Video above: Family Feud second-chance game will have new drawing. "I'm ecstatic," said Gregory Snider, who claimed the prize Friday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Snider, a...
D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not all heroes wear capes, so a Maryland father has created a clothing line dubbed “WASHED DADS” to remind us of the real heroes in our lives.
After climbing the ladder over the last six years, Joshua Thomas is now the highest-ranking Black operator among Amazon’s thousands of Global Specialty Fulfillment employees.
“I have responsibility for all of the same-day fulfillment centers, from Virginia into Ohio up into Massachusetts and everything in the middle,” Thomas told WJZ.
Serving as the regional director of nine same-day fulfillment centers, Thomas spends quite a bit of time on the road, away from his...
The Maryland State Highway Administration has said that repairs to fix the sinkhole caused by a failed corrugated drainage pipe in the right lane of I-270 southbound prior to Exit 9 I-370 in Montgomery County could take weeks, according to a report by WJLA. Currently MDOT is assessing the extent of the damage and advising drivers to use MD 355 (Frederick Road) as an alternate route.
