Hot one Friday with temps in the 90's for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday is off to a warm and sunny start to wrap up our work week. The rest of the day is shaping up to be breezy and hot, though we could see an isolated shower or storm pop up later. Our forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, which will feel even hotter because of the humidity. We do have a chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm with the best window being late in the afternoon. As we head into the evening, things will cool down. Our forecast low tonight is a comfortable 66 degrees. Looking ahead to our weekend, the weather will be gorgeous for both AFRAM at Druid Hill Park and Father’s Day. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high in the mid 70s. That’ll be a source of relief if you’re outside. And Sunday is shaping up to be very pleasant for Juneteenth and Father’s Day. We’re talking about mostly sunny weather with little humidity and an afternoon high in the upper 70s.

2 DAYS AGO