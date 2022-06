Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 is officially official. It had been simply ‘official’ for a number of weeks, since Usyk announced that he would leave his native Ukraine to train for the heavyweight title rematch, but – after a lengthy process to confirm a date and venue – the fight is now on.It had been un-italicised ‘on’ for a number of weeks, see, with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn having first guaranteed a June fight date and having mentioned the possibility of the rematch taking place in London like its predecessor. However, assertions of a spring clash gave way...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO