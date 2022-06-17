ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Porto agree to sell Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in £34m deal

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorto say they have agreed to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in a 40m euro (£34.2m) deal. The Portuguese club released a statement saying Arsenal would pay an initial 35m...

www.bbc.co.uk

