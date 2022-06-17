European Commission recommends EU candidacy for Ukraine, moving the country closer to becoming a member

As Wednesday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The Biden administration has committed an additional $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, though the aid falls short of Ukrainian leaders' recent demands as they warn their fighters remain outgunned by Russia. The new U.S. military package is expected to include more howitzers and artillery rounds as well as two ground-based Harpoon anti-ship missile launchers. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley also said some 60 Ukrainian troops have completed training on long-range rocket systems, which will be on the battlefield "in a few weeks."
