ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Critical role of orbital hybridization in the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction of magnetic interfaces

By Lijun Zhu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI), an interfacial spin-orbit coupling (ISOC)-related effect, has become foundational for spintronic research and magnetic memory and computing technologies. However, the underlying mechanism of DMI, including the quantitative role of ISOC, has remained a long-standing unsettled problem due to the great challenge in quantifying and widely tuning ISOC strength...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

An effective detection method for wheat mold based on ultra weak luminescence

It is widely known that mold is one of important indices in assessing the quality of stored wheat. First, mold will decrease the quality of wheat kernels; the wheat kernels infected by mold can produce secondary metabolites, such as aflatoxins, ochratoxin A, zearalenone, fumonisins and so on. Second, the mycotoxins metabolized by mycetes are extremely harmful to humans; once the food or feed is made of by those wheat kernels infected by mold, it will cause serious health problems on human beings as well as animals. Therefore, the effective and accurate detection of wheat mold is vitally important to evaluate the storage and subsequent processing quality of wheat kernels. However, traditional methods for detecting wheat mold mainly rely on biochemical methods, which always involve complex and long pretreatment processes, and waste part of wheat samples for each detection. In view of this, this paper proposes a type of eco-friendly and nondestructive wheat mold detection method based on ultra weak luminescence. The specific implementation process is as follows: firstly, ultra weak luminescence signals of the healthy and the moldy wheat subsamples are measured by a photon analyzer; secondly, the approximate entropy and multiscale approximate entropy are introduced as the main classification features separately; finally, the detection model has been established based on the support vector machine in order to classify two types of wheat subsamples. The receiver operating characteristic curve of the newly established detection model shows that the highest classification accuracy rate can reach 93.1%, which illustrates that our proposed detection model is feasible and promising for detecting wheat mold.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A bioinspired sequential energy transfer system constructed via supramolecular copolymerization

Sequential energy transfer is ubiquitous in natural light harvesting systems to make full use of solar energy. Although various artificial systems have been developed with the biomimetic sequential energy transfer character, most of them exhibit the overall energy transfer efficiency lower than 70% due to the disordered organization of donor/acceptor chromophores. Herein a sequential energy transfer system is constructed via supramolecular copolymerization of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes, by taking inspiration from the natural light harvesting of green photosynthetic bacteria. The absorption and emission transitions of the three designed Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes range from visible to NIR region through structural variation. Structural similarity of these monomers faciliates supramolecular copolymerization in apolar media via the nucleation-elongation mechanism. The resulting supramolecular copolymers display long diffusion length of excitation energy (> 200 donor units) and high exciton migration rates (~1014"‰L"‰molâˆ’1 sâˆ’1), leading to an overall sequential energy transfer efficiency of 87.4% for the ternary copolymers. The superior properties originate from the dense packing of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acene monomers in supramolecular copolymers, mimicking the aggregation mode of bacteriochlorophyll pigments in green photosynthetic bacteria. Overall, directional supramolecular copolymerization of donor/acceptor chromophores with high energy transfer efficiency would provide new avenues toward artificial photosynthesis applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Chaotic microlasers caused by internal mode interaction for random number generation

Chaotic semiconductor lasers have been widely investigated for generating unpredictable random numbers, especially for lasers with external optical feedback. Nevertheless, chaotic lasers under external feedback are hindered by external feedback loop time, which causes correlation peaks for chaotic output. Here, we demonstrate the first self-chaotic microlaser based on internal mode interaction for a dual-mode microcavity laser, and realize random number generation using the self-chaotic laser output. By adjusting mode frequency interval close to the intrinsic relaxation oscillation frequency, nonlinear dynamics including self-chaos and period-oscillations are predicted and realized numerically and experimentally due to internal mode interaction. The internal mode interaction and corresponding carrier spatial oscillations pave the way of mode engineering for nonlinear dynamics in a solitary laser. Our findings provide a novel and easy method to create controllable and robust optical chaos for high-speed random number generation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An unexpected dual-emissive luminogen with tunable aggregation-induced emission and enhanced chiroptical property

In the literature, organic materials with both aggregation-induced emission (AIE) and aggregation-caused quenching (ACQ) effects that can emit with multiple bands both in the solution and aggregated state are rarely reported. Herein we report a novel chiral dual-emissive bismacrocycle with tunable aggregation-induced emission colors. A facile four-step synthesis strategy is developed to construct this rigid bismacrocycle, (1,4)[8]cycloparaphenylenophane (SCPP[8]), which possesses a 1,2,4,5-tetraphenylbenzene core locked by two intersecting polyphenylene-based macrocycles. The luminescent behavior of SCPP[8] shows the unique characteristics of both ACQÂ effect and AIE effect, inducing remarkable redshift emission with near white-light emission. SCPP[8] is configurationally stable and possesses a novel shape-persistent bismacrocycle scaffold with a high strain energy. In addition, SCPP[8] displays enhanced circularly polarized luminescence properties due to AIE effect.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Magnetization#Hybridization#Orbital#Magnetic Structure#Dmi#Isoc#Au1 Xptx Co
Nature.com

HIF-1Î±-mediated augmentation of miRNA-18b-5p facilitates proliferation and metastasis in osteosarcoma through attenuation PHF2

Extensive evidence has explored the involvement of microRNAs (miRNAs) in osteosarcoma (OS). Limitedly, the concrete function of microRNA-18b-5p (miR-18b-5p) in OS remains unexplored and largely elusive. Here, we validated that miR-18b-5p significantly elevated in OS via analyzing the data from GEO database. The results showed that miR-18b-5p was overexpressed in human OS tissues and cell lines. The clinical evidence suggested that high level of miR-18b-5p was negatively correlated with the poor prognosis of OS. Meanwhile, miR-18b-5p upregulation facilitated the proliferation and metastasis of OS cells in vitro and in vivo. The mechanism exploration demonstrated that miR-18b-5p acted as a potential inhibitor of PHF2, a tumor suppressor gene, at post-transcriptional level. Moreover, hypoxia induced gene expression of miR-18b-5p was clarified to be transcriptionally mediated by HIF-1Î±. The clinicopathological analysis in samples of OS patients further supported that miR-18b-5p had a positive correlation with HIF-1Î± expression, and negative correlation with PHF2. Collectively, the present study uncovered a new molecular mechanism of OS tumorigenesis and development and miR-18b-5p might be a prognostic biomarker and potential therapeutic target for OS treatment.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy