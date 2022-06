This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daniel Collins, of Orange, sat in a quiet moment of reflection before a flag-retirement ceremony held at West Orange fire headquarters on Valley Road on June 14. The flag that had been draped over the casket of his father Winfred Collins, a Korean War veteran was publicly displayed for the final time. Collins wanted to honor his father, who died in August 2006, by officially retiring the flag at the annual West Orange ceremony. The flag had become damaged following a storm and sat in a partially flooded basement before being discovered. Collins is a retired Newark police officer with 17 years of service and said that his father, Winfred Collins, rarely talked about his military service.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO