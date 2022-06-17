ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Worries around Intel Arc desktop GPUs are growing

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZtuI_0gDlQaQl00
(Image credit: Intel / VideoCardz)

Intel’s Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs are witnessing further doubt being cast on the performance levels they might achieve, although we should bear very firmly in mind that a new article outlining concerns is essentially educated guesswork – so grab a wheelbarrow for the salt here.

Still, 3D Center (opens in new tab) undeniably offers up some interesting talking points on what kind of frame rates we can expect from the initial Arc A380 discrete GPU, following Intel’s launch presentation for the lower-end graphics card where the firm announced its availability (though it’s only on sale in China to begin with, as you may recall).

The German tech site notes that the only promise Intel made in terms of comparative benchmarking was that the A380 was up to 25% better than AMD’s RX 6400 GPU for performance per yuan – gauged across a suite of less demanding games – but that some media outlets reported this as a pure performance comparison.

We didn’t, we might hasten to add – and further, we also noticed that some articles did fall into this trap – and of course, relative price/performance is quite different to relative raw performance as a comparative metric.

3D Center’s argument here is that the actual average for price/performance is 21% based on Intel’s figures, and then the site takes a bit of a leap in terms of making a theoretical conversion to its own 1080p ‘performance index’ to show that estimated raw performance gains might only be around 5% better than the RX 6400.

We must be skeptical around that, of course, and the follow-up conclusion that the tech site makes, re-evaluating expected performance for the entire Arc desktop GPU range based on the notched down expectations for the A380 here.

This is where 3D Center basically works off the assumption that the flagship Arc A780 will be roughly four times more powerful than the A380 (just based on the core counts), which when coupled with the lack of perfect scaling for Intel’s flagship, could mean that the A780 is not going to be squaring off against the RTX 3070 as previously predicted, but rather the RTX 3060 Ti (and maybe struggling there, for that matter).

Analysis: Intel seemingly just can’t catch a break right now

There are some huge caveats here, of course, especially around the rough guesswork and estimation the German tech site engages in – and the fact that 3D Center is only revising its own predictions, which ultimately could be somewhat off-base anyway.

At the same time, there are already genuine concerns around Intel’s Arc desktop GPUs, and particularly reports regarding the graphics driver, which seemingly can be wonky in some cases (with certain games suffering from serious woes or not even running at all). This is the main theory as to the reason for the delay of Arc desktop, and the way things have happened with a limited launch in China just to test the waters, with the software simply not being ready for a global rollout yet.

Obviously enough, when it comes to those Arc A380 benchmarks, we must also remember that Intel will have cherry-picked games to present the GPU in its best light. And we had concerns of our own that the graphics card is being compared to the RX 6400 in the first place – not a well-liked product, and a weak target to be taking pot-shots at in that respect.

While it does rather feel like everyone is piling on here, and Intel Arc desktop might be receiving an unfair early savaging, there is still hope in some respects. Pricing will still be key – and we’ll have to see what the price tag of the A380 is in markets like the US when it finally goes global – and those graphics drivers will get better over time.

But it sounds worryingly like there’s still a fair way to go with nailing the driver issues, and time isn’t a luxury Intel has when you consider that the next-gen GPUs from AMD and Nvidia are closing fast now, and maybe only a few months or so away. At which point Intel’s Arc flagship will be even further down the relative performance rankings when compared to RTX 4000 GPUs, rather than current-gen Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics cards, the same being true for AMD’s RDNA 3, of course.

Today’s best graphics card deals

$219.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$279

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$329.99

(opens in new tab)

$299.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

Laptop deals are in high demand right now, and one of the best HP laptop deals is taking place at HP today. The HP 17-inch laptop is seeing its lowest price ever, and is currently marked down to just $300. That’s a savings of $190, as it typically costs $490. If you’re in the market for something that competes with the best budget laptops, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Click over to HP quickly to claim yours, as a price this low won’t last long.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo laptop — normally $370 — is down to $129 today

A few years ago, it would be hard to believe you could get a fully-featured laptop for under $150. However, thanks to Chrome OS, there are solid laptops for school and work that you can pick up for rock-bottom prices. If you’re a parent looking for an affordable computer for your child, we found one of the best student laptop deals at Walmart. Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $129, a massive $241 discount from the regular price of $370. This is one of the cheapest laptop deals available online today. Keep reading to find out why this Chromebook is a great pick.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Microsoft could finally kill HDD boot drives for good

Microsoft could have plans to scrap its use of hard disk drives (HDD) among its main storage components on PCs running Windows 11, according to a recent report by industry analyst firm Trendfocus, as reported by Tom’s Hardware. If Microsoft goes through with its plans, consumers could begin to...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Ranked: The best and worst GPUs ever made

Let’s be honest: the past few years have been pretty awful for people who want to buy a new graphics card. While the GPUs that Nvidia and AMD have been putting out have on the whole been pretty great – with many of them adorning our best graphics cards list – getting hold of them has been tough, with a cryptocurrency boom and global chip shortage creating a perfect storm that has led to sky-high prices and stock selling out before most people can get hold of one.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Graphics#Gpus#Amd Graphics#Intel Arc#Gpu#German
Digital Trends

Best Dell XPS Deals: Up to $850 off top-rated laptops

Everybody knows the name Dell, but many may not know that this decades-old industry giant is cranking out some of the most high-tech and cutting-age computers that money can buy in 2022. The Dell XPS series in particular might be the best Windows laptops and desktops on the market, but since these are high-end PCs sporting the latest features and fastest hardware, it’s not often that you find them for cheap. Worry not, however, because we’ve rounded up all the best Dell XPS deals right here, along with some insight into why they’re worth your time.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is today

There’s no better time to buy a new laptop than today, with laptop deals around every corner, and with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga seeing a huge discount at Lenovo. In fact, the popular 2-in-1 laptop is seeing a discount of more than $1,700, making it one of the best laptop deals we’ve come across. This brings the sale price down to just $924, putting the ultra professional ThinkPad X1 Yoga in the price range of many of the best budget laptops.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Mulls SpaceX-Like Pay Structure For Twitter Staff

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk clarified how Twitter Inc TWTR employees would receive compensation and benefits after his takeover of the social media platform. What Happened: Musk interacted with Twitter employees on Thursday. He was asked how he compensates employees at privately held SpaceX and what approach he plans to take at Twitter after he closes his deal, according to a transcript of the interaction published by Vox.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
TechRadar

Azure Blob Storage review

Microsoft’s Azure Blob Storage is a full service object storage provider from a name that everyone who computes knows and can trust with the most critical of applications. Users will appreciate that the pricing is transparent, with discounts available with longer term commitment, along with a high level of security and many certifications.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Do You Need a Graphics Card for a PC

Computers are made up of many components that work together to create the environment you see on the screen. Without one single part, the entire group may cease functioning. Graphics cards are one of the most critical components of a computer, and you should not plan to build or buy a computer without one. However, not everyone needs an expensive standalone graphics card for their PC.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Internet Explorer end of life could be a nightmare for some businesses

While many of us may have made our goodbyes to Internet Explorer following its recent end of life, the demise of the vintage browser could pose a major issue for some organisations. Many companies in Japan, including government agencies, financial institutions, and manufacturing and logistics companies, still use the now...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Samsung Father's Day sale: Free Galaxy Watch with Z Fold 3, $125 off S22 Ultra and more

Samsung is honoring Father's Day with excellent deals on gear dad will love. From now until Sunday, June 19, save on select Samsung products sitewide. During the sale, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked for as low as $699 (opens in new tab) with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer. Plus, Samsung is tossing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (valued at $350) with this deal.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy