PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Events are taking place all across the Philadelphia region to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade route starts at 52nd and Parkside Streets and will run all the way to Malcolm X Park where a festival will begin at 12 p.m. Delaware County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media. In Montgomery County, a Juneteenth celebration is being held on Main Street in Norristown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Juneteenth...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO