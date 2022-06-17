ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Jury finds woman not guilty of murder in UCF executive’s death

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A jury found a Winter Park woman not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019. Redlick cried as jurors read the verdict just before noon on Friday. She was found guilty of tampering with evidence, the second charge she faced....

www.clickorlando.com

click orlando

Father of Tyre Sampson, attorney to speak about release of autopsy

The father of Tyre Sampson will speak alongside his lawyer, Ben Crump, on the release of his son’s autopsy, after Tyre’s spring break trip here to Orlando turned tragic. That planned press conference is set for 11:30 Monday morning. Yarnell Sampson will speak after an autopsy report released...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

3 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said its deputies responded to a shooting early that morning near State Road 528 that left three men injured. Deputies said the shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Landstreet Road. Upon their...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for allegedly threatening pair with gun

Joshua Eriel Rosario, 35, of Orlando, was arrested last night and charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. A Gainesville man reported to police in early June that Rosario threatened to shoot him in April. The man said that Rosario came to his residence in his security guard uniform, with a handgun in a holster in his duty belt, put his hand on the gun, and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t do everything Rosario told him to do. The man reported that Rosario had practiced “room clearing” drills in his presence, in which he “briefly” pointed his gun at him and others while sweeping the room. The man also said that Rosario would show up to his apartment and demand to enter with his hand resting on his gun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputies disciplined following Bob Saget’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orange County deputies have been disciplined for spreading information following the death of comedian and actor Robert Saget earlier this year, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed shared the information with the public before an official...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Report: Merritt Island woman accused of pepper-spraying Asian women in New York City arrested on hate-crime charges

NEW YORK – A Florida woman accused of using pepper spray on a group of Asian women in New York City has been arrested on several hate-crime charges, according to CBS News. The CBS report, citing the New York Police Department, said Madeline Barker, 47, of Merritt Island, got into a “verbal altercation” and made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on four women in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood on June 11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
villages-news.com

Woman facing lawsuit after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A Lady Lake woman is facing a lawsuit after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested last year after she was involved in a collision July 9 in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.
LEESBURG, FL
disneydining.com

Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Fight at Magic Kingdom

It is mid-June, and we are now getting into peak summer season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The days are hot, the lines are long, and Guests’ patience can quickly wear thin. One of the times when crowds can be heaviest is in the evening when everyone starts to gather around to watch the nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Many Guests like to grab a spot on Main Street, U.S.A., to watch Enchantment and get there early to make sure they have a good location.
ORLANDO, FL

