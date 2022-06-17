ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Heat dome remains in place for this weekend

By Adrian Campa
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a warm and muggy Friday morning will soon transition into a sunny and hot afternoon. Highs near (and above) 100 degrees may set some records, and when you factor in the humidity,...

www.kwch.com

