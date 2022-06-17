Heat dome remains in place for this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures today will top out in the low 90s across south-central Kansas, with upper 90s for the western parts of the state. Hard to believe today will be the “coolest” of the next 7 days for Wichita. A stagnant weather pattern continues across much of the Plains and Mississippi Valley with a large area of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere hovering over the region. Temperatures will be the hottest on Tuesday with highs near 100, the exception will be western Kansas where upper 80s and low 90s are expected as a cold front pushes into Kansas. This front is expected to stall over Kansas on Wednesday. Overall, not much heat relief through Friday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO