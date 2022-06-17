ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Five Finger Death Punch drop new song and video for ‘Welcome to the Circus’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Finger Death Punch have dropped another new song from their upcoming album “Afterlife” called “Welcome to the Circus”, along with an accompanying video. “Welcome to the Circus” is the third song they’ve unveiled from the...

guitar.com

Jazz legend Kenny G plays sax on new experimental death metal song

Jazz legend Kenny G has teamed up with avant-garde death metal band Imperial Triumphant on their latest single Merkurius Gilded, adding a bit of sax to the mix amongst their ghoulish growls and pounding drums. The jazz legend became one of the best selling artists of all time during his...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

LOONA return with ethereal music video for new single ‘Flip That’

K-pop girl group LOONA have made their long-awaited comeback with the new mini-album ‘Flip That’ and a title track of the same name. In the stunning new visual for ‘Flip That’, the members of LOONA enter a summery wonderland on a retro-looking train, playing gleefully in a forest clearing filled blooming flora. Elsewhere in the video, the girl group perform the song’s choreography in a pastel-toned room filled with flowers.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Announce New Q&A Session, Will Drop Record Store Day Double Live Album

There’s a lot afoot for the blistering rock band Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. For Record Store Day (June 18), the band is set to release an exclusive new double-LP, Live At Studio 60. And to top that, the band has set a live Q&A with Slash (on the platform Veeps), which will air on June 24 at noon PT, before a virtual concert re-broadcast of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators-Live From Boston.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

In the days of mixtapes and CD burning, Paul McCartney was one of those acts like the Fall and Wu-Tang Clan whose immense catalog concealed overlooked corners and underused trails the former Beatle himself had no interest in mentioning. Standalone singles with B-sides, album tracks composed with first wife Linda or Wings members, collaborations with Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello and a member of 10cc —McCartney’s career reveals an untrammeled curiosity about the wonder of human voices sharing a mic; about comic books and sci-fi escapism that his fan base would’ve recognized and appreciated; and, in a break from the promiscuity and grossness of his peers’ backstage practices, about energetic married sex.
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters Announce Performers for Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert: Queen, Chrissie Hynde, Josh Homme, More

Click here to read the full article. Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins’ family have announced the first round of performers for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert scheduled to take place in London in September. Performers include a mix of the late drummer’s friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson are on the bill, with comedian Dave Chappelle billed as a special guest. Also on the bill are Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Sean Lennon Cover the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’

Sean Lennon posted his own cover version of the Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere" in honor of Paul McCartney's 80th birthday (June 18). "A little birdy told me this was one of [your] fav Beatles tunes," Lennon wrote in the video's description, referring to McCartney. "So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up...!)"
MUSIC
CBS LA

Foo Fighters announce star-studded lineup for Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Miley Cyrus, members of Queen, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage this fall in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.The Foo Fighters announced the all-star lineups for a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that will take place this September, in London and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Hawkins died a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to play Lollapalooza in April.The Inglewood concert is scheduled for Sept. 27, and the lineup includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singers Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and Alanis Morrissette.Tickets go on sale Friday, and fans were instructed to sign up on the Foo Fighters website to receive ticketing links. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Pitchfork

Drake Marries 23 Women in New “Falling Back” Video: Watch

Drake has shared the first video from Honestly, Nevermind, the surprise follow-up to Certified Lover Boy that arrived last night. In the video, directed by Director X and featuring a Tristan Thompson cameo, Drake marries 23 women. The video includes a “Free YSL” message, supporting the YSL artists currently being held on racketeering charges. Check out the video below.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Alanis Morissette review – Jagged Little Pill still has sharp edges

A video montage precedes Alanis Morissette’s arrival, capturing the Canadian-American angst-rock godmother’s extraordinary pop culture resonance with clips of everything from her Curb Your Enthusiasm cameo to James Corden and Justin Bieber howling Ironic on Carpool Karaoke. French and Saunders’ memorable flesh-coloured body suit parody of the Thank U video might have featured too, for a flavour of the satirical backlash that followed the singer’s late-90s celebrity zenith, but the point nonetheless remains: however big you remember Morissette to have been, she was bigger.
MUSIC

