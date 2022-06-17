ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Deputies seize 25 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop on Mississippi interstate

By Magnolia State Live
Mississippi deputies found approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 20.

On Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputy Shack and his K-9 partner “Voodoo” conducted a traffic stop on a white Infiniti passenger vehicle on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy began to suspect the vehicle was possibly transporting drugs and/or contraband. A consensual search of the vehicle revealed approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the quarter panels of the vehicle.

The driver, Jesus Armando Carrasco, 25, of Odessa, Texas, was placed under arrest for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett will bring the suspect before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance. No Bond has been set at this time.

