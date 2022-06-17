Recycle Lady 6-17-22

Dear Recycle Lady,

I have a #2 white Clorox bottle that is totally covered with a plastic label. Must this label be removed before the bottle can be recycled? Brighter With Clorox

Dear Brighter with Clorox,

Plastic labels on plastic bottles do not need to be removed unless “Remove Label Before Recycling” is printed on the label. For example, Seventh Generation detergents and Simple Truth Half-and-Half have labels that must be removed before recycling. Fortunately, the recycling process includes heat that burns away labels and excess glue from plastic and metal containers. However, the Recycling Center requires labels to be removed from aluminum cat cans, but not steel cans. These labels can be recycled with magazines, along with labels from steel cans, such as soup or dog cans, if you choose to remove them. Be sure the labels are dry before putting them in the recycling bin.

Dear Recycle Lady,

Recently, several envelopes I received in the mail contained perfumed advertisements. I am wondering if they can be recycled with magazines. Prefer Unscented

Dear Prefer Unscented,

I totally agree with you and wish manufacturers would not include them in mailings. However, the perfume doesn’t keep them from being recycled. All such advertisements that I have seen have been on slick paper, so into the magazine bag or bin they go.

Dear Recycle Lady,

What does “shrinkflation” mean? Is it related to “stagflation?” Need Definitions

Dear Need Definitions,

Yes, shrinkflation and stagflation are both related to inflation. You may have notice that, while the price of a familiar item is the same, the size of the container or packaging appears to be smaller or “shrinking.” Shrinkflation is one way in which companies compensate for the higher costs of ingredients, hoping consumers won’t notice the difference. For ingredients in recipes, however, this shrinkage can make a significant difference, especially in recipes that call for a can or a package of a specific ingredient. Stagflation, according to www.forbes.com, exists when slow economic growth (stagnation) coincides with rising prices (inflation). It is considered dangerous because a challenging economic environment results in decreased spending power. Prices rise, but wages fail to keep up.

Good News: Biologists have recently created the world’s largest oyster restoration project in the Chesapeake Bay. This is great news as oysters are a crucial component of global ocean health. They filter and clean the surrounding water, provide habitat for fish, and food and jobs for people. (fto.com)

Interesting information: Oceans cover 71% of Earth’s surface, regulate our climate, and produce half the oxygen we breathe. (fto.com). For photos of some unbelievably beautiful creatures that live in oceans, go to https://www.treehugger.com/unexpectedly-beautiful-sea-creatures-4869630

