Man killed in shooting on northeast side: IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting early Friday on Indianapolis' northeast side.
Metro police began their investigation after responding about 1:40 a.m. to the 2300 block of Stuart Street for a report of shots fired.
Officers later found the man in a nearby home with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
An official told WRTV they do not consider this area a hotspot and arrived at the scene quickly.
At 6:09 a.m., police said the man had been pronounced dead.
Police have not yet disclosed additional information.
This is a developing story.TOP STORIES: Martinsville man found dead in upside-down car in pond, police say | Kountry Kitchen breaks ground on new location | Holcomb wants to give Hoosiers additional $225 tax refund | Zoopolis 500 features racing tortoises, IndyCar Driver Tony Kanaan | At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window
Comments / 5