Coroner says woman found dead in March in Indianapolis died in homicide

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman's death was ruled a homicide after she was found dead near a business in March on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

The woman, who hasn't been identified yet by the Marion County Coroner's Office, was found with trauma around 8 p.m. on March 15 near a business in the 4700 block of East 10th Street, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Thursday, the coroner's office ruled the woman's death a homicide.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or by email at jose.torres@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online .

