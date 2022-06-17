ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

News Channel 8 team volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay for Founder’s Day

By Beth Rousseau
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIU9t_0gDlLp2700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The News Channel 8 team is helping hungry families in 10 local counties.

The volunteer effort is part of “Founder’s Day,” which was launched by WFLA’s parent company Nexstar in honor of the company’s anniversary.

News Channel 8’s army of volunteers will help sort food at Feeding Tampa Bay on Friday.

“We are so thankful to WFLA. We look forward to Founder’s Day every year,” said Feeding Tampa Bay’s Shannon Hannon-Olivier.

Nearly 1 million people in Tampa Bay are struggling with food insecurity, according to Hannon-Olivier. She says one in four adults and one in six children need help.

“Inflation is our challenge right now. Really anyone can be food insecure at this time. Imagine anyone who was struggling before inflation hit and what they’re going through right now,” she said.

How will interest rate hikes impact Tampa Bay homebuyers?

The need is 30% greater than what it was a year ago, the organization said. They’re now leaning on community volunteers to get food into people’s pantries.

“The public sees you guys one at a time, three at a time, but it’s so wonderful to see everyone come through here,” Hannon-Olivier said, “We just appreciate so much, you getting our stories out there and talking about the work of Feeding Tampa Bay.”

Thousands of Nexstar employees across the country will be teaming up with charities and organizations in their own local communities for Founder’s Day.

News Channel 8’s team has a goal of helping to distribute 10,000 meals at Feeding Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Former slave's legacy is etched in downtown Tampa's history

TAMPA, Fla. — As millions celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, local Black history buffs also want people to look at the history of slavery and the day slaves were freed in their own communities. What You Need To Know. Tampa Bay History Center tour guide Gloria Jean Royster became an...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa’s Boom By The Bay Back For 4th Of July

Tampa’s Boom By The Bay Back For 4th Of July. Any idea where you’re gonna be this Fourth of July? I know I’ll be at Galaxy Fireworks in Tampa. And then Boom By The Bay Baby!. It’s back along Bayshore Boulevard. Sponsored by Tampa Electric and showcasing...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

ROC the Block festival to get underway with extra safety measures

TAMPA, Fla. — Last year, Juneteenth became the newest federal holiday in the United States since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, and celebrations are planned all over the Bay Area. What You Need To Know. The 2nd annual ROC the Block festival will be held at Raymond...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#News Channel#Food Pantries#Food Security#Charity#The News Channel 8#Nexstar
813area.com

Grand Opening of Walk-On's Sports BIstreaux in Midtown Tampa

Champa Bay has attracted yet another past Champion with the long-awaited Opening Day for Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Midtown Tampa this Monday, June 20th, 2022. The restaurant brand, co-owned by Super Bowl Champion Drew Brees, will open its doors around 11 a.m. preceded by the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The new restaurant sits in the heart of Tampa at 1140 Gramercy Lane located right on the intersection of I-275 and Dale Mabry Highway.
TAMPA, FL
M

Annual Events held at Busch Gardens in Tampa, FL

Every year Busch Gardens holds several events that they hold annually. Each event is exciting and there is something to do for everyone in the family. The most notable events are Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town. Each event is unique to its season and worth experiencing yourself.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakeland Gazette

Fatburger coming to Central Florida

A new California burger chain is coming to Tampa. Fatburger, along with its sister company, Buffalo’s Express, announced it will open its first Florida restaurant by the end of the year. The first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Erin Mandzik, Director of Corporate Communications,...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

West Coast sensation Fatburger is opening a restaurant in Tampa

The name Fatburger says it all. A California-based restaurant renowned for its hearty burgers is expanding with a 4-store franchise development deal in Tampa in partnership with Whole Factor Inc. The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Tampa locations are set to open over the next three years. Whole Factor Inc. is also currently developing ten Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores in Orlando with the first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022. That’s a huge Florida expansion for the West Coast brand.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete Pride celebrates Family Day at Straub Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Pride organizers held an LGBTQ+ Youth & Family Day event Saturday as part of the ongoing celebration. Families at the event hope it gives children a chance to learn about Pride, and the diversity of identities and families that exist. "I don't want...
SOCIETY
Mysuncoast.com

Two stormy days!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat and humidity are still high today. But thunderstorms will start earlier in the afternoon and be more widespread Sunday and Monday. As the storms pop up, that will take the edge off the heat. Most of the coming week is dry, and a Northeast wind will bring in some lower humidity. By Tuesday we could see dew points drop into the 60s, which is a much more comfortable feel outside. Tuesday is also the start of Summer. The Summer Solstice, the time when the sun is farthest north in our sky, occurs at 5:14 a.m. EDT.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 17-19

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 17-19), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa. Cost: $30+. Info: Keith Urban is coming to Tampa for The...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy