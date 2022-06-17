ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

2 dead, 4 others injured in house explosion in north St. Louis County

 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed in a house explosion and fire in north St. Louis County, early Friday. St. Louis County Police say four people also sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident, which took place in a home at the intersection of North Ranch Drive and North...

KMOV

Two men charged in deadly North County home explosion

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a fatal home explosion that happened in north St. Louis County Friday morning. Terrell Cooks, 37, and Seneca Mahan, 43, both of North City, are charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Charges issued in Friday's deadly home explosion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges have been issued against two men in the deadly home explosion that killed four people and wounded others, St. Louis County police said. Terrell Cooks, 37, and Seneca Mahan, 43, have each been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
