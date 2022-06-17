ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia man accused in wife’s cold case death will be back in court

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Columbia man who’s charged with strangling his wife in 2006 and then putting her body...

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man arrested in Las Vegas indicted for 2020 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County grand jury indicted a Columbia man arrested last month in Las Vegas for a 2020 killing. The grand jury indicted Maurice Banks Jr. on Friday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to make his first circuit court appearance with Judge Kevin Crane on June 27.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
kjluradio.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials cause $5,000 worth of damage to Columbia home

Improperly discarded smoking materials start a fire at a home about a mile and a half west of Columbia’s downtown. Firefighters were called Saturday around 2 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Bittersweet Court. By the time crews arrived, moderate smoke conditions were coming from the rear of a one-story home on a walkout basement. Firefighters were able to quickly isolate the fire to a basement family room.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED

A Windsor man charged with murder is due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on February 24, his office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Authorities say an investigation revealed a confrontation had occurred near...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County

Maries Co., Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol reports Brian D. Bowser, 63, of Dixon, MO, hit a deer when he was traveling Westbound on Highway W near Dixon. According to the report Bowser was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson when he hit the deer. After impact, troopers say Bowser traveled The post One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE

Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

One dead in fatal car crash on US 54

A Jefferson City woman and an Eldon man were involved in a fatal car crash on US 54. Involved in the crash were Mary Chegwidden, 84, and Shaun McClure 40. The crash occurred at 3:17 pm Thursday, June 16. Officials said McClure's vehicle struck Chegwidden's vehicle after Chegwidden's failed to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia firefighter injured in overnight house fire on Lindell Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia firefighter was injured in a house fire on Lindell drive overnight on Saturday. The Columbia fire department responded to the 100 block of Lindell drive and found the house on fire with people and animals trapped inside. Crews began an aggressive fire attack on the interior of the home and continued The post Columbia firefighter injured in overnight house fire on Lindell Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

