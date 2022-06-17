ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Juneteenth celebrations continue through Saturday in the Greenwood District

By Ben Morgan
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
Tulsa Juneteenth Inc. and Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2022 Juneteenth Festival

TULSA, Okla. — Celebrations for Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival began Thursday evening in the Historic Greenwood District.

It all kicked off with an art exhibit at the Zarrow Center and then a huge block party along Greenwood Avenue.

The party continues Friday evening starting at 5:00 p.m. on the lawn near the Historic Vernon AME Church where multiple local artists, bands, and DJs will be featured.

On Saturday, the day’s events kick off with a Sunrise Run starting at 5:30 a.m. and then a wellness experience, more art exhibits, and live music starting at 5:00 p.m. will finish off the celebrations.

You can check out a full schedule of events by clicking this link.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African-American culture.

KRMG

North Tulsa BMX mentorship program

A new mentorship program is being launched to help kids learn about the history of north Tulsa and Greenwood – while also finding out what it takes to be a BMX Champion. The program’s called R.I.S.E., which stands for resiliency, inclusion, social awareness and education. The hope to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Safari Joe’s H2O hosts Father’s Day car show

TULSA, Okla. — Safari Joe’s H2O hosted a Father’s Day car show from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.. One of the show’s organizer, Terry McConnell, a.k.a. “Wizard”, was able to speak with FOX23. McConnell said the show is nice getaway for Father’s Day, allowing...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Zoo Nights: On The Rocks

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is offering an adults-only event with alcoholic drinks, train rides, animal demonstrations, and more. Friday, June 16, was the first night but the event is also being held on July 15 and August 12. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Nonprofit installs free AC units

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who don’t have air conditioning. The Tulsa Weather Coalition is giving and installing AC units for free to Tulsa County residents who are eligible. With soaring temperatures, having air conditioning is even more important. “Imagine living right now at...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Get Real Ministries: Jesus Burger Saturday

You are invited to get your fill of food and the love of Jesus Christ on Saturday night at 6pm the Jesus Burger event at Get Real Ministries. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited the public to join them for the monthly Jesus Burger event each third Saturday of the month at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville, OK.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

JUNETEENTH Celebration Event in Bartelsville

Everyone is invited to JUNETEENTH: A Celebration with food, inflatables, music, yard games, and vendors!. This special free event is sponsored by the Black Employee Networks of both ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 Saturday, June 18, 2022 11:00 am – 2:30 pm at Westside Community Center 501 S. Bucy Ave., Bartlesville.
