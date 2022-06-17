Juneteenth celebrations continue through Saturday in the Greenwood District

Tulsa Juneteenth Inc. and Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2022 Juneteenth Festival

TULSA, Okla. — Celebrations for Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival began Thursday evening in the Historic Greenwood District.

It all kicked off with an art exhibit at the Zarrow Center and then a huge block party along Greenwood Avenue.

The party continues Friday evening starting at 5:00 p.m. on the lawn near the Historic Vernon AME Church where multiple local artists, bands, and DJs will be featured.

On Saturday, the day’s events kick off with a Sunrise Run starting at 5:30 a.m. and then a wellness experience, more art exhibits, and live music starting at 5:00 p.m. will finish off the celebrations.

You can check out a full schedule of events by clicking this link.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African-American culture.

