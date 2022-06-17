Parents concerned about staffing and safety at Oliver Middle School

Parents at Oliver Middle School organized a community meeting Thursday evening after learning more than a dozen teachers and staff at the school decided not to return next fall.

Former teachers and employees took turns speaking at the podium and many shared the reasons why they decided to leave Oliver.

Some teachers said they didn't have the support they needed and felt unappreciated.

Katie Harrah was the assistant band director at the school for 15 years and said she couldn't recall a time when teacher morale was as low as it was this last school year.

She said all found band directors decided to leave Oliver Middle School because the environment at the school had become too stressful.

Christi Mayo was one of the parents that organized the meeting and said she hopes the district makes some changes soon.

"I think that the district needs to listen to the teachers. They need to listen to the real reasons why the teachers are leaving Oliver in droves. And I think they need to do something about it. We want all of our schools to be schools of excellence and unfortunately it doesn't sound like that's what's happening with the leadership at Oliver," Mayo said.

Mayo said she invited officials with Metro Public Schools to attend, but they did not accept the invitation.

We reached out to MNPS and a spokesperson for the district says that Metro will be scheduling an information night for parents later this summer to update them on the plans for ensuring Oliver experiences continued greatness.