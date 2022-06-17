ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Parents concerned about staffing and safety at Oliver Middle School

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FagQj_0gDlKcq700

Parents at Oliver Middle School organized a community meeting Thursday evening after learning more than a dozen teachers and staff at the school decided not to return next fall.

Former teachers and employees took turns speaking at the podium and many shared the reasons why they decided to leave Oliver.

Some teachers said they didn't have the support they needed and felt unappreciated.

Katie Harrah was the assistant band director at the school for 15 years and said she couldn't recall a time when teacher morale was as low as it was this last school year.

She said all found band directors decided to leave Oliver Middle School because the environment at the school had become too stressful.

Christi Mayo was one of the parents that organized the meeting and said she hopes the district makes some changes soon.

"I think that the district needs to listen to the teachers. They need to listen to the real reasons why the teachers are leaving Oliver in droves. And I think they need to do something about it. We want all of our schools to be schools of excellence and unfortunately it doesn't sound like that's what's happening with the leadership at Oliver," Mayo said.

Mayo said she invited officials with Metro Public Schools to attend, but they did not accept the invitation.

We reached out to MNPS and a spokesperson for the district says that Metro will be scheduling an information night for parents later this summer to update them on the plans for ensuring Oliver experiences continued greatness.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you today,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy