Foundation launches fundraiser for swim lessons

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A Missouri-based foundation providing free swim lessons launched a new fundraiser Thursday.

The Shikha Memorial Foundation helps pay for swim lessons in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

Founder Komal Hatti discovered swimming when her daughters took up the sport several years ago. She said the foundation is a way for her to give back to a country that welcomed her as an immigrant.

“You can do anything, you can be anything. And if in return I can do something for society, that would be a success,” Hatti said.

Shikha Memorial Foundation launched its partnership with the Boys and Girls Club in 2021 . The 2022 summer program began Monday and will last six weeks.

Thursday, motivational speaker and triathlon coach Liz Weilding spoke to employees at IPS, where Hatti works. Weilding highlighted how lessons learned through sports in confidence, task management and mental capacity apply to daily life.

“Part of sports is not just the physical health but the mental health,” Weilding said. “Having access and learning how to swim is really something that can stay with you for life.”

Hatti said it costs $50 to sponsor a child’s swim lesson. To donate, visit the foundation’s website .

KSHB 41 Action News

