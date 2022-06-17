ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mets hold breath about key players ahead of Marlins series

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208RQQ_0gDlKZ8o00

The New York Mets, who will open a four-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday night, are awaiting updates about two key players.

News regarding Tylor Megill and Eduardo Escobar may come before New York right-hander Carlos Carrasco (7-2, 3.93 ERA) takes the mound for the series opener.

The Marlins hadn’t announced a starter, though right-hander Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.30) is expected to get the ball as long as his right-wrist contusion has healed.

The Mets overcame an early three-run deficit on Thursday to edge the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in the rubber game of a three-game series.

The Marlins were off Thursday after taking a 3-1, walk-off loss to the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, when Garrett Stubbs hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning.

Megill, making his second start since missing almost a month due to right-biceps tendinitis, faced the minimum through three innings on Thursday before exiting with right-shoulder discomfort after allowing four runs while recording just one out in the fourth. The right-hander is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Friday.

Potentially more concerning was the absence of Escobar, who started 60 of the Mets’ first 64 games before sitting out Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter said Escobar was sidelined due to a “non-workplace event” and that the third baseman’s availability for Friday was uncertain.

“That’s all I can really say legally,” Showalter added of Escobar’s situation.

The Mets finished their comeback from a 4-1 deficit in the eighth inning. Starling Marte — limited to pinch-running duties after being hit on the right hand by a pitch on Wednesday night — scored from third base when Nick Plummer grounded into a forceout.

Edwin Diaz earned an eventful save in the ninth, when right fielder Plummer, first baseman Pete Alonso and catcher Tomas Nido teamed for the relay that cut down Hunter Renfroe at the plate as he tried to score on Tyrone Taylor’s one-out double.

“Excellent team win tonight,” Alonso said.

On Wednesday, the Marlins were on the verge of winning a series from the Phillies, who are 11-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson.

The two-out, two-strike homer by Stubbs spoiled a combined shutout bid by Daniel Castano — who made his first start of the season in place of Lopez and allowed five hits over 6 2/3 innings — and a trio of relievers. The Marlins took their sixth walk-off defeat of the season.

“Obviously, that one’s disappointing with the way we threw the ball today to get to that point,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I’ve had enough of those for the year.”

Carrasco took a loss on Saturday, when he gave up five runs over 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 11-6 to the Los Angeles Angels. He is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins.

Lopez didn’t factor into the decision in the Marlins’ 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on June 10. He surrendered two runs over 4 1/3 innings before he was hit on the right wrist by a Michael Brantley line drive.

Lopez is 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA in six starts against the Mets.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling

After three years of waiting, the Los Angeles Dodgers will unveil a commemorative statue of pitcher Sandy Koufax Saturday. The plans for the statue were originally announced in 2019  Koufax will be in attendance for the unveiling, and will be joined by current Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The two pitchers share history as two of […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
ClutchPoints

Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision

The Milwaukee Brewers designated 2-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday. Cain has suffered through a brutal 2022 season and his MLB future is in question. Nonetheless, he played a big role for the Brewers over the past few seasons. Additionally, Cain is known as an excellent teammate and clubhouse presence. Brewers star Christian […] The post Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Homer
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Buck Showalter
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 Cubs trade deadline targets for Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom can help the Boston Red Sox immensely by acquiring any of these three Chicago Cubs trade chips. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will forever be linked as the two big market ball clubs with lengthy curses blamed for their lack of winning a championship. This year, the only thing they might have in common is the employment of some players.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees might have something interesting in reserve bullpen arm

The New York Yankees have been sifting through bullpen arms over the past few weeks, with Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and Jonathan Loáisiga missing time. Both Chapman and Loáisiga should make a return in the coming weeks, but Green will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, the Bombers have called upon young options to fill the void, and they performed valiantly. Names like David McKay, Ron Marinaccio, and even veteran Manny Banuelos have been tossed into more prominent roles to help get through the middle innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger drops truth bombs on Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers’ frustrating slump

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped a 2-1 extra inning affair against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. LA now trails the San Diego Padres in the NL West and they have labored during the month of June. Players such as Justin Turner and Max Muncy have underperformed, while Mookie Betts is currently dealing with an injury scare. There is no question LA is not at full strength. Nonetheless, Cody Bellinger dropped a truth bomb on the Dodgers’ recent lackluster play, via the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The New York Mets
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links

The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a rollercoaster start to the 2022 season, and they could end up emerging as sellers at the MLB trade deadline later in the year. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Diamondbacks “would entertain” offers for multiple players in the coming months, including Madison Bumgarner. However, Heyman […] The post Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is expected for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes […] The post Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves top prospect mashes back-to-back grand slams

Some baseball players go their entire career without hitting a grand slam. It’s one of the greatest feelings of a player’s life. Well, what about two in one game!?. Vaughn Grissom, the Braves sixth-ranked prospect, mashed a pair of grand slams in back-to-back innings while adding a double and a single, scoring five times in High-A Rome’s 22-1 throttling of Asheville.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Popculture

MLB Umpire Nearly Loses His Eye in Shattered Bat Accident

An MLB umpire had to leave a game earlier this week after being struck in the face by a broken bat. Nate Tomlinson was calling balls and strikes in Monday's Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels game and was hit in the face by a broken back from Angels star Mike Trout. Tomlinson was inches away from possibly losing his eye, and Trout reluctantly ran to first base after the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter in Yankees' lineup Saturday afternoon

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carpenter is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 34 plate appearances this season, Carpenter has a .286 batting average with a 1.376 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox make trade with Phillies, acquire RHP James Norwood

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their pitching staff. They acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Saturday. Norwood is a 28-year-old who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He tallied a 8.30 ERA,...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

61K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy