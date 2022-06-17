RECALL ALERT: Walgreens, Kroger recall number of pain-relieving drugs

Walgreens and Kroger are recalling a number of pain-relieving drugs due to a packaging issue.

Health officials say the labels of the listed products do not have child-resistant caps or exemption statements.

Ibuprofen and Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen were among the pain-relieving drugs being recalled. Those who purchased Kroger products can contact them at 800-576-4377, or Aurohealth at 888-504-2014 for instructions to properly dispose them and receive a refund.

Click here for a full list of the Kroger products. The Walgreens list can be found here .