ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

RECALL ALERT: Walgreens, Kroger recall number of pain-relieving drugs

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SxzM_0gDlKOg300

Walgreens and Kroger are recalling a number of pain-relieving drugs due to a packaging issue.

Health officials say the labels of the listed products do not have child-resistant caps or exemption statements.

Ibuprofen and Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen were among the pain-relieving drugs being recalled. Those who purchased Kroger products can contact them at 800-576-4377, or Aurohealth at 888-504-2014 for instructions to properly dispose them and receive a refund.

Click here for a full list of the Kroger products. The Walgreens list can be found here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Kroger#Ibuprofen#Aurohealth
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ready-to-Eat Salad Kits Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

If you have salad in your refrigerator, you should do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Nearly 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products are at the center of a new recall issued by St. Paul Park, Minnesota company Northern Tier Bakery, LLC due to possible listeria contamination. The recall was issued on June 9, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) immediately informing consumers of the health alert in a recall notice posted to its website.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
AOL Corp

Strawberries Sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Outbreak

Check your strawberry stash! The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers For Disease Control are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A that is likely linked to fresh organic strawberries. The berries in question are branded as FreshKampo and HEB, and would have been purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. They were sold nationwide, as well as in Canada.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Sugar Recalled 'Due to Pieces of Plastic'

It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Peaches Recall: Recall on Peaches Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company and can be identified in a few different ways.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

92 Cheeses Recalled Due to Bacterial Concerns

Dozens of cheeses are being pulled from store shelves after a multistate recall was issued. Paris Brothers, Inc. on June 1 recalled eight varieties of cheeses due to possible listeria contamination. In total, 92 cheeses are affected by the recall, which impacts numerous brands and retailers and is spread across at least nine states.
NEBRASKA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy