Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a woman found at a park last Wednesday in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood. The woman was located in Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park at Belmont and Kilpatrick on June 15, around 4:02 a.m. She was transported to Community First Hospital, located at 5645 W. Addison, by ambulance where she remains hospitalized and unidentified, police said. She's described as a black woman in her 30s, 5'4" to 5'6", 220 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives -- Division's SVU office at 312-746-6554, call 911, or contact the hospital Crisis Center at 773-794-8395. Callers can use case number JF285493.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO