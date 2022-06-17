ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train; 1 in custody

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A person is in custody after a man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman in backseat of vehicle discharges handgun, wounding passenger: police

CHICAGO - A 35-year-old woman was shot while in a vehicle on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 7600 block of South State Street. At about 10:20 p.m., the victim was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, when a 24-year-old woman, who was in the backseat, discharged a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

32 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO - Thirty-two people have been shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening. The majority of shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides, 17 and nine people respectively. The Southwest Side had four victims, while the River North and West Town neighborhoods each had one shooting victim.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Police seeking to identify woman found in Kilbourn Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a woman found at a park last Wednesday in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood. The woman was located in Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park at Belmont and Kilpatrick on June 15, around 4:02 a.m. She was transported to Community First Hospital, located at 5645 W. Addison, by ambulance where she remains hospitalized and unidentified, police said. She's described as a black woman in her 30s, 5'4" to 5'6", 220 pounds with brown eyes,  black hair, and a dark complexion.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives -- Division's SVU office at 312-746-6554, call 911, or contact the hospital Crisis Center at 773-794-8395. Callers can use case number JF285493.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot during domestic incident in South Shore

CHICAGO - A person was shot during a domestic incident in South Shore Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Yates. At about 3:56 a.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the upper right leg during a domestic incident, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 injured, 1 critically in house fire in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were injured during a house fire in Morgan Park Saturday night. Police said around 10:59 p.m., officers and fire officials responded to a residential fire, in the 10800 block of South Prospect Avenue, where a man, 73, and woman, 75, were injured.The man suffered burns to the body and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. The woman suffered minor burns to the hands and was released on scene. Another man, 20, was inside the residence and was able to exit the house uninjured, police said. CFD extinguished the fire and is investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line
goodwordnews.com

Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood overnight. Police say the assault took place on a train near 63rd Street around 11 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old man was on the train when someone approached with a knife and stabbed him in the left arm.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

3 people rob store in Block 37 in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking into a robbery that happened in the middle of the day Saturday in the Loop. Just after 1 p.m., three pepole grabbed merchandise from Sunglass Hut in the Block 37 mall in the 100 block of North State Street. They the ran out of th store. No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Marquette Park. He was standing outside about 8:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

22-year-old fatally shot while in car on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old was fatally shot while in a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street. At about 11:47 p.m., the man was a passenger in a vehicle when a red car approached and someone from inside began firing shots at him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 18 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

CHICAGO - At least 20 people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, including a man killed while on a porch in Stony Island Park on the South Side. He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies month after Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man who was wounded in a shooting last month in Humboldt Park has died. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Friday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of complications of a gunshot wound to his torso and ruled his death a homicide.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally shot 21-year-old woman in the forehead: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 21-year-old woman in the forehead earlier this week. Arnaldo Coronel, 32, is charged with first-degree murder. On June 12, two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when Coronel allegedly...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy