Charlotte, NC

Weekend Weather: Heat, storm threat continues Friday before Charlotte finally feels some relief

By Ted Phaeton
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’ll keep the heat coming with another afternoon heating up into the upper 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with isolated storms developing and leaking south into the Queen City.

The timing of these storms looks to be during the late afternoon and early evening. Storms can pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and large hail. There is a slight risk of severe weather for all of North and South Carolina which is the second level out of 5.

Storms will taper off this evening as overnight lows fall into the upper 60s.

This weekend will deliver some much-needed relief from the heat with upper 80s on tap for Saturday. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine with clear skies allowing for overnight lows to dip into the low 60s.

Father’s Day will be a treat, with highs in the mid 80’s and mostly sunny skies. We’ll see 90s return with a warming trend taking hold early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot with Afternoon Storms! High: 97.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Storms Tapering Off. Low: 69.

