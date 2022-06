ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — Stand As One members are speaking Friday morning on a missing man who went missing from the Adams Run area earlier in the month. Members discussed the disappearance of 54-year-old Thelonius Lamar Green, who was last seen leaving the 9200 block of Penny Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. on June 4. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for his return.

ADAMS RUN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO