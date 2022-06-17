ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Can Can Wonderland’s Youth + All Ages PRIDE Celebration

Cover picture for the articleCan Can Wonderland hosts an all-ages, family friendly, youth-focused PRIDE celebration for LGBTQ+ identifiers, and allies. 755 Prior Avenue North Suite #004 , Saint Paul, Minnesota. Can Can Wonderland hosts an all-ages, family friendly, youth-focused PRIDE celebration for LGBTQ+ identifiers, and allies. The day-long event will feature queer-focused activities...

Celebrate Summer Solstice at the Dakota Spirit Walk

The Dakota Spirit Walk is a site specific augmented reality installation that teaches about Dakota history and culture. Come celebrate the Summer Solstice at the Dakota Spirit Walk, an augmented reality experience at the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary. Dakota artist Marlena Myles, Pixel Farm and Revelo artistic director Todd Boss will speak about the project, the spirits and sacred sites of the Dakota people. Event is free and all are invited. Lakota Chief Arvol Looking Horse, 19th Keeper of the Sacred White Buffalo Calf Pipe, calls on people from around the globe to gather at sacred places on the Summer Solstice (June 21) and join in prayer for the healing and protection of Grandmother Earth. There will be Dakota Star Knowledge coloring books and lessons on Dakota plant knowledge, as we learn about keeping the balance between sky and earth. -- The Dakota Spirit Walk is a permanent augmented reality public art installation that honors, educates and connects visitors to Dakota history, culture and significance of land through the art and storytelling of Marlena Myles, Spirit Lake Dakota. Can't make the event? You can download the Revelo AR app and visit the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary to see the Dakota Spirit Walk any time. Learn more about AR installation at https://marlenamyl.es/dakota-spirit-walk.
Minnesota father talks his battle with melanoma

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Steve Graham is preparing to fight as hard as he can. He does his very best to keep his attitude positive. He’s cut out sugars and carbs and alcohol from his diet and made exercise a priority. He knows what lies ahead is tough. "The...
This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
Five of the Best Minnesota Town Nicknames

There are so many great Minnesota town nicknames, below are five of our favorites. Let us know which ones we miss on our app. 8 Great Places To Tube This Summer in Minnesota and Iowa. Beat the heat this summer by getting out on the water. Below you'll see the...
4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
Las Vegas Weather Service Office Just Called Out Minnesota’s Heatwave

Our current late spring heatwave here in Minnesota didn't escape the attention of the National Weather Service office out in Las Vegas. One of the more interesting parts of living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is how we get to experience just about all of the extreme weather Mother Nature can come up with. Besides major earthquakes or hurricanes (neither of which tend to happen much here in the Bold North) we are treated to both bitter cold temperatures and wind chills during the winter, as well as blistering high temperatures, humidity and heat advisories, as we are now.
8 Things You Should Know About Tires If You Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They can make the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, they can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
Wet spring, warm temps in Minnesota could spur toxic algae blooms

If the steamy weather forecast has you thinking about cooling off, pollution experts advise being on alert for harmful algae in Minnesota’s lakes and streams. Those slick blooms that turn lakes bright green and scummy are more commonly spotted later in the summer. But this spring’s heavy rains combined...
Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
