ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Roller Disco in Rice Park

visitsaintpaul.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Downtown Alliance brings you Friday night roller skating disco dance party! Skates and gear available to rent from Twin Cities Skaters. The...

www.visitsaintpaul.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
minnesotamonthly.com

Top Shops for Ice Cream in Minnesota, 2022

Slathering on sunscreen, heading to a cabin for the weekend, and hosting bonfires with friends are all signs that point to ice cream season. Check out these shops across Minnesota that are taking advantage of the heat and our taste for something sweet. TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. Adele’s Frozen Custard...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Families flock to beaches, ice cream shops to beat the heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no denying that Minnesota summers are short. It's why many families are embracing the sizzling temperatures Father's Day weekend by spending time outdoors near pools and lakes."We enjoy the heat, I like summer," said Any Vick.His family and friends spent the afternoon at Bryant Lake as temperatures climbed well into the 90s, with a heat index closer to 100 degrees."Just taking in our short Minnesota summer and we thought today would be a good day to cool off at the beach and just relax," said Kris Vick.From sandcastles and sand angels, to bathing in ice cream at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Rice, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

Celebrate Summer Solstice at the Dakota Spirit Walk

The Dakota Spirit Walk is a site specific augmented reality installation that teaches about Dakota history and culture. Come celebrate the Summer Solstice at the Dakota Spirit Walk, an augmented reality experience at the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary. Dakota artist Marlena Myles, Pixel Farm and Revelo artistic director Todd Boss will speak about the project, the spirits and sacred sites of the Dakota people. Event is free and all are invited. Lakota Chief Arvol Looking Horse, 19th Keeper of the Sacred White Buffalo Calf Pipe, calls on people from around the globe to gather at sacred places on the Summer Solstice (June 21) and join in prayer for the healing and protection of Grandmother Earth. There will be Dakota Star Knowledge coloring books and lessons on Dakota plant knowledge, as we learn about keeping the balance between sky and earth. -- The Dakota Spirit Walk is a permanent augmented reality public art installation that honors, educates and connects visitors to Dakota history, culture and significance of land through the art and storytelling of Marlena Myles, Spirit Lake Dakota. Can't make the event? You can download the Revelo AR app and visit the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary to see the Dakota Spirit Walk any time. Learn more about AR installation at https://marlenamyl.es/dakota-spirit-walk.
SAINT PAUL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Las Vegas Weather Service Office Just Called Out Minnesota’s Heatwave

Our current late spring heatwave here in Minnesota didn't escape the attention of the National Weather Service office out in Las Vegas. One of the more interesting parts of living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is how we get to experience just about all of the extreme weather Mother Nature can come up with. Besides major earthquakes or hurricanes (neither of which tend to happen much here in the Bold North) we are treated to both bitter cold temperatures and wind chills during the winter, as well as blistering high temperatures, humidity and heat advisories, as we are now.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Dance Party#The Downtown Alliance#Twin Cities Skaters#Twin City Skaters
thenewzealandtimes.com

Throwback to the 1950s car show at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Car enthusiasts will be in their element this weekend in St. Paul, where the annual MSRA Back to the 50’s car show is underway. Hundreds of classic cars rolled through the gates of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Friday morning, and TNZT-TV cameras captured the scene. All the cars that will be on display are production trucks and cars made before 1965.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota celebrates Juneteenth

From the Twin Ports to the Twin Cities, people gathered this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. It commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It became an official federal holiday last year. That holiday will be observed on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
fox9.com

Twin Cities surpass 100 degrees on Monday, setting new record

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It officially hit 100 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. the temperature hit 100 degrees, and by 4:07 p.m. the temperature at MSP Airport was 101 degrees. The last time...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Weekend event organizers urge caution and hydration with upcoming heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. It comes during Juneteenth celebrations and plenty of other weekend events in the Twin Cities.The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning.From music and dancing to more than 200 artists and vendors, thousands packed the Minneapolis riverfront on Saturday for the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. To prepare for Sunday's extreme heat, they ordered more water, have EMT's on hand, and are encouraging people to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
thebharatexpressnews.com

Next weather alert: Dangerous heat and humidity Sunday, Monday

MINNEAPOLIS– Sunday is the first of the next consecutive weather warning days as Minnesota experiences dangerous heat and humidity. It’s also the start of a heat wave, as the twin cities will experience temperatures in the 90s for three consecutive days. Sunday’s high reached 96 degrees, with a temperature that felt like 101 when you factor in the humidity. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy