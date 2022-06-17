ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Walk-Off Rays 2-1, Sweep Rays In 14th Straight Home Win

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees walked-off the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 last night at Yankee Stadium. Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the streaking Yankees notched their...

