Yankees Walk-Off Rays 2-1, Sweep Rays In 14th Straight Home Win

The New York Yankees have been sifting through bullpen arms over the past few weeks, with Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and Jonathan Loáisiga missing time. Both Chapman and Loáisiga should make a return in the coming weeks, but Green will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, the Bombers have called upon young options to fill the void, and they performed valiantly. Names like David McKay, Ron Marinaccio, and even veteran Manny Banuelos have been tossed into more prominent roles to help get through the middle innings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO