Porto agree to sell Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in £34m deal

In his first season with Inter Milan Simone Inzaghi won two titles, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana. However, Nerazzurri failed to win the Scudetto while crosstown rivals AC Milan won the league for the first time in eleven years. Inzaghi was appointed one year ago after Antonio Conte decided to leave the club at the end of the title-winning 2020/21 season. Last summer Inter had to sell two key players, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, and lost Christian Eriksen as well. This summer things look better and the club is working hard to sign few players and improve the squad.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO