ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Sunday Aberdeen will celebrate Juneteeth Day with an event at Central Park called Junedeenth. The event will begin at 12pm untl 8pm. There will be yoga sessions at 12pm follow by open mic at 4pm hosted by Jon Boon McNutt. The open mic will take place at the Hub City Station Event Center due to the forecast of high heat for the afternoon.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO