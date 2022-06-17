ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community: BRCC student selected for NASA's scholars program

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge Community College student Brennen Collins was recently selected to participate in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program. NCAS aims to build a diverse future STEM workforce by engaging two-year, degree-seeking students in learning experiences. The opportunity will allow Collins to get a closer look at NASA’s...

These 10 state agencies are hiring in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jobseekers in search of a capital area position with the state of Louisiana have a few options this summer. The state is currently looking to hire teachers, maintenance/repair workers, horticultural attendants, office managers, paralegals, and more. The following ten state agencies are reportedly searching...
Sociology major says 'hola!' to LSU

Daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luis Etienne Balart and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Andrew Hogan. After a semester studying in Madrid, Spain, Miss Cecilia Walshe Balart has her eye set on finishing her degree with hopes of advancing to law school. She is the...
Director of secondary schools Mia Edwards to retire after 34 years in education

After a 34-year career in education, Ascension Public Schools Director of Secondary Schools Mia Edwards is retiring on June 30. "There is so much I could say about the talents, competencies, and professional accomplishments of Mia Edwards," said Superintendent David Alexander. "She has led countless successful initiatives at each juncture of her career. I admire her genuine passion and courage to embrace the mission, calling, and purpose of our work in education.
Baton Rouge residents celebrate Juneteenth

Special session ends; Governor issues statement on legislature's failure to comply with court order. Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a statement on the failure of the Louisiana Legislature to draw a second majority African-American Congressional District. Updated: 6 hours ago. Library staff and community members held a Juneteenth panel...
Albany school district offers summer camp for academic remediation

Educators and school administrators in the Albany School District in Livingston Parish will host the Hornet Academy from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday from July 11-22, offering academic remediation programs in a camplike atmosphere. Hornet Academy is open to all students in the Albany area who will be...
Body of missing Raceland athlete found in Idaho

LSU Eunice shared this evening that the body of Raceland native Everette Jackson has been found. It is with great sadness that we have learned that the body of Everette Jackson has been found. We will share funeral arrangements after he returns home and they are made available.
Bogalusa graduate signs with Southern

Hutchinson Community College’s Clyedterrious Thompson has signed a letter of intent to attend Southern University in Baton Rouge for track/field. “I just want to take this time to acknowledge the coaches and staff at Hutchinson Community College for the opportunity to be a part of their program,” Thompson said. “First, I want to thank God because without him nothing is possible. I want to thank my parents for the assistance and support thus far. To my coaches, (Bogalusa) coach (Eddie) Walker, (Bogalusa assistant) coach Speedy (Butler) and (Bogalusa assistant) coach (Aubry) Watson. Thank you for realizing my ability as a track athlete and a big thank you to my current coach (Robert) Spies and Mrs. Coach Spies for the development and understanding through my college career. These people I name never gave up on me and I want to say thanks again. My decision was very hard, but I surely made a great one. Hutchinson Community College has shown me that you can have downfalls as long as you don’t give up. My dream was to make something of myself while keeping a smile on my family and friends face. Through all the battles, everyone I counted on stayed down. That’s why I will continue my academics and athleticism to Southern University. Thanks (Southern assistant) coach (Freddie) Glover and (Southern head) coach (Teremine) White.”
The City of Baker to host arts and crafts event

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Ah… Home ‘Tweet’ Home. The City of Baker will be holding an arts and crafts event for families to show off their skills. On Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., adults and children will have the opportunity to build a birdhouse at the Baker Municipal Auditorium.
Louisiana Sportsman Show returns to Lamar-Dixon

Heath Holloway helped his son, Tucker Wayne Holloway, 2, drive the Shell Pennzoil racing simulation Friday at the 42nd annual Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Throughout the weekend event, outdoorsmen checked out the newest equipment and technology for their sports. A popular event was the...
