ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

WETM celebrates Nexstar’s Founder’s Day at Chemung County SPCA

By David Sorensen
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpQ9v_0gDlE0Dm00

ELMIRA, NY ( WETM ) – WETM-18 News is your Local News-Leader, and as part of the largest local television company in the United States, we have the responsibility to deliver more than high-quality journalism, local programming, and a commitment to working with our advertising and marketing partners.

As our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc , celebrates 26 years since the company was founded in 1996, we will continue the tradition that was established in 2016 with our Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17th. Founder’s Day is a day when employees are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

This year WETM has selected the Chemung County SPCA as the organization where our employees will be volunteering.

The Chemung County SPCA was founded in 1891 and is the oldest non-profit animal welfare organization in our region, and one of the oldest continuously operating animal welfare organizations in the country. The mission of the CCSPCA is to enhance the quality of life for companion animals in Chemung County and surrounding areas by promoting a better future for pets.

There are several ways that you can help the Chemung County SPCA, from volunteering, fostering a pet, or monetary donations. You can find out more about the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, including information about adopting a new pet at their website below.

Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA

In years past, WETM staff has volunteered at Food Bank of the Southern Tier , Chemung County SPCA , Salvation Army , Elmira Community Kitchen , Habitat for Humanity , and painted flower boxes around downtown Elmira.

We will update this page as we go through the day with some pictures and videos from the worksite. You can find out more about the corporate initiative and the nationwide impact of our Founder’s Day of Caring below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwHoe_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5Q15_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hedOu_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuqU1_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UezBo_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gqxoe_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rho46_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ohqr_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TOaU_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQgok_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKl14_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yP5CO_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LX3n_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtIuC_0gDlE0Dm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPgaC_0gDlE0Dm00

MORE ABOUT FOUNDER’S DAY OF CARING

As the largest local television company in the United States, we have a responsibility to deliver more than high-quality journalism, and local programming, and a commitment to working with our advertising and marketing partners in the 116 markets in which we operate. Our broadcasting and digital media businesses must be woven into the fabric of the local community. That means our employees should be regularly engaged in public service and helping others.

During the past 26 years, since the company’s founding in 1996, our journalists have witnessed the impact that local non-profit organizations and public service agencies have on the community—in times of crisis, these organizations mobilize quickly to help those most in need, often making a critical difference in the lives of millions of people every day. But they can’t do it alone. They need help—and that’s where we come in.

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” Every year, during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community. The idea is to enable our employees to make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone. You can see a list of some of the non-profit and public service organizations we’ve helped below; the list is long and we’re proud of it—from Habitat for Humanity to the American Red Cross to Meals on Wheels. The mission is to give back and give help where it is needed most. And we ask our television stations to cover our efforts in the hopes of inspiring our viewers, partners, and advertisers to help, too.

In 2022, Nexstar’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” will take place on Thursday, June 17th. You can learn more about the day below.

Here are some facts from last year’s Founder’s Day.

FOUNDER’S DAY OF CARING AT A GLANCE

  • 260+ charitable organizations
  • 4,000+ employees volunteering
  • 15,000+ estimated total employee hours donated

RECENT PARTNERS

  • Habitat for Humanity
    Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps people in your community and around the world build or improve a place they can call home.
  • American Red Cross
    Every 8 minutes the American Red Cross responds to an emergency.
  • Meals on Wheels
    Meals on Wheels operates in virtually every community in America to address senior hunger and isolation.
  • Crossroads of Rhode Island
    Since 1894, we’ve been serving some of the most vulnerable people in our state. Today, we are the leading homeless services organization in Rhode Island.
  • Early Learning Centers of Lubbock
    Carver Heights, the first of five Early Learning Centers, began operation in 1943 in East Lubbock. Carver Heights served low-income families whose mothers were working in the war effort. In 1951, Carver was joined with another center, sponsored by the Junior League, to form the Day Care Associate of Lubbock, Inc.
  • Raleigh Rescue Mission
    Raleigh Rescue Mission transforms the lives of homeless men, women, and children by ministering to their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.
  • Redwood Empire Food Bank
    GET FOOD. Hungry? Food is not far. We have over 300 distribution sites in the five counties we serve: Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte.

FOLLOW OUR EFFORTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA USING #NEXSTARCARES and # NEXSTARNATION

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira / Corning Juneteenth 2022 Celebration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As part of an annual event, local leaders vendors, and community members join together to celebrate Freedom Day since 1865. “It is an amazing experience. I think this is the first time I’ve seen this amount of people of color together celebrating a worthy cause, ” said Lorri Thornton, Pastor, Friendship […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

New Playground Opens in Canandaigua

There’s a new place to play in Canandaigua. The ribbon was cut Saturday on Motion Junction, a playground for kids of all abilities. The ceremony culminates 5 years of fund raising and hard work by local groups headed up by Nanci and Mike Bentley in honor of their son MJ.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Vestal, NY

Vestal is a town in the Southern Tier of New York State, part of the Greater Binghamton area. It’s on the southwest corner of Broome County, bordered by Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna River. The town of Vestal prides itself on the nationally acclaimed Binghamton University, a part of the...
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
Chemung County, NY
Society
County
Chemung County, NY
Elmira, NY
Society
Elmira, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Elmira, NY
State
Rhode Island State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton's 6th-Annual Cars & Bikes Show Held At Otsiningo Park

For the first time, Binghamton's annual Cars & Bikes show was held at Otsiningo Park. The show featured a variety of vehicles, as well as a live band and food vendors. All proceeds from the event went toward supporting veterans in the Southern Tier. Previously held at Highland Park, the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Juneteenth Celebrations Continue at Assata Shakur Park

Binghamton's Juneteenth celebrations continued strong in their second day. Hundreds gathered at Assata Shakur Park on Saturday to celebrate the holiday, which was federally declared by President Biden last year. The event featured a dance-off, a basketball contest and tabling from local community groups -- such as Justice and Unity...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Advertising And Marketing#American Red Cross#Charitable Organizations#Nexstar Media Group#Ccspca
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Library District permanently drops fines

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Library fines are being permanently dropped in the Chemung County Library District. There are a number of factors for this change. The Director of the Chemung County District, Robert Shaw, said the most surprising factor is that people tend to bring their books back in more quickly when the worry of being fined is not there.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Ithaca, NY

Amidst the concrete jungle of New York resides the peaceful town called Ithaca. People from the neighboring states usually frequent this place to attain a few days of tranquility. Ithaca is flooded with several museums and science centers that encourage and enlighten the mind of young people by giving them...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Seneca Highlands to host 24 hour race in July

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a record-breaking weekend at Seneca Highlands in Odessa and another big event is headed to the race track next month. Seneca Highlands Race Track hosted a New York Off-Road Association event this weekend in front of a record-breaking field. It was the first NYOA event in 26 years to […]
ODESSA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cat-Tastrophe in Owego Neighborhood

Residents in one Owego neighborhood say they have a cat problem as feral cats are coming from a nearby home, and little has been done to resolve it. For the past couple of months, residents in the neighborhood known as "The Flats" in Owego say they see more than a dozen cats roaming their streets daily. The cats will roam onto people's properties in their gardens and back yards. Residents say the cats seem to be coming from one property on Spruce Street.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Lowman Crossover Bridge officially reopens

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Lowman Crossover Bridge finally reopened today, June 16, 2022. The completion of the bridges sees Wellsburg with a direct route to Interstate 86 again. The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues of objects such as steel girders. The […]
LOWMAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

The history of Juneteenth

NEW YORK (WENY) -- The celebration of Juneteenth started in 1866. The June 19 celebration memorialized the day that the last African American slave learned of their freedom. 1866 is two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by former President Abraham Lincoln. While celebrated locally for generations, this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flyfishings.art

Fishing Reports Cayuga Lake Ny

Fishing Reports Cayuga Lake Ny. Cayuga county has no outlet to the seas and oceans, so you will have to limit yourself to fishing on lakes. Got out on cayuga lake for a few hours for the first time this year. The nearest largest water body is lake ontario. Cayuta...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy