Android 13 may be on all of our minds these days, but lots and lots of phones still need to make the journey to Android 12. OnePlus started rolling out the first build of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord 2 back at the start of June, and the Android 12-based system update has slowly been trickling out to users. When might everyone hope to get access? If this were a company like Samsung, it might make sense for the big system-level update to arrive alongside the next monthly security patch. With the Nord 2, though, owners are now expressing a little frustration upon the release of the latest patch for their phones ... which is based on OxygenOS 11.

