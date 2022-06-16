ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Forecast Outlook 6/16

By Sam Argier
Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are peaking on Thursday before more wind arrives on Friday. That wind is a sign of cooler air on the way for your weekend. Skies are sunny with highs in the 105° to 110° range today. We’ll see overnight...

www.fox5vegas.com

