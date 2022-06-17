ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Feed Our Children This Summer campaign for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry off to a great start

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASALLE – A campaign to provide food for children across North Central Illinois by the Illinois Valley Food Pantry and Schweickert Ganassin Krzak Rundio injury attorneys is off to a great start. Continuing through the end of August, they are collecting breakfast and...

Mobile Museum of Tolerance to visit Mendota

MENDOTA – A traveling exhibit devoted to empowering stories that combat bigotry and hate will be coming to Mendota. The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be in the parking lot of the Graves-Hume Public Library through June 23rd. The bus will feature interactive lessons to bring its message of tolerance directly to communities. No reservations are required for this self-guided museum. The hours are Monday 11-4, Tuesday 12-7 and 11-4 Wednesday and Thursday.
MENDOTA, IL
Mendota Police addresses mental health needs in the city

MENDOTA – The Mendota police shared a presentation video at the Monday night city council meeting from The Arukah Institute in Princeton. The organization provides complementary health and counseling services to foster prevention wellness and mental health in rural communities. Mendota Police Chief Gregory Kellen noted that 20% of calls for law enforcement in the community are directly tied to mental health. Princeton Police already use counselors from Arukah in ride along programs, an intervention plan Chief Kellen hopes to implement more often in the city.
MENDOTA, IL
Spring Valley to hide ducks for a chance to win prizes at National Night Out

SPRING VALLEY – The Spring Valley Police Department will be hiding rubber ducks throughout the community in the month of July. Over 300 ducks will be scattered in public areas around town ahead of the National Night Out event on August 2nd. The department asks if you find a duck you scan the QR code and follow the directions on their facebook page. Those who find the ducks should bring them to the National Night Out in Kirby park for a prize. They say the ducks will not be hidden on private property or in areas that require climbing or digging, or in cemeteries. They will also not be hidden in areas that could pose a danger to the hunters and will be within the city limits of Spring Valley.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
$2 million in home renovations slated for 40 North Central Illinois Homes through state grant

OTTAWA – Over $2 million dollars will be coming to North Central Illinois to be used to rehabilitate and rebuild 40 homes. The Community Development Block Grant Program has awarded $550,000 to four communities in the area to repair and rehab ten home each. The city of Marseilles, Ottawa, Spring Valley and Streator will each have finances available to help provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in the community. The program is only eligible to cities with less than 50,000 in population and counties with less than 200,000 residents.
OTTAWA, IL
Oglesby Summer Fun Fest to close out weekend with fireworks, bands

OGLESBY – The Oglesby Summer Fun Fest wraps up on this Father’s Day with rides, music, a 50/50 drawing and fireworks. The yearly carnival attracts thousands to the community each June. On Sunday music acts scheduled to appear are the groups Blind Reality at 3:30 and the group 303 at 6 PM. Wristbands are available for the carnival rides and fireworks are planned for dusk. Mayor Dominic Rivara noted via social media that he encouraged families and friends to come down and enjoy the last day of entertainment. An ambulance was called late Saturday night to a parking area near the event for what is being described as an isolated incident.
OGLESBY, IL
COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program provides nearly $75 million for housing development

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced conditional awards using $75 million in federal funds to provide vital gap financing and complete underwriting for affordable housing developments that may have otherwise not been built due to financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program, IHDA is providing grants to 19 affordable developments across Illinois, including one in Peru.
PERU, IL
IDPH Teams Up with ICAAP to Educate Pediatricians and Public on Vaccines for Children Under 5 Ahead of CDC Approval

SPRINGFIELD – As pediatric vaccines have cleared the FDA’s first regulatory hurdle and are expected to be recommended by the CDC later this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it is supporting the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics effort to carry out a robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children from six months to four years old. Public health officials have been laying the groundwork for the effort in anticipation of the authorization for vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. While children have generally not experienced the worst outcomes for Covid compared to older people, more than 42,000 children have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died due to COVID-19. Both newly approved vaccines were proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials. They will be especially beneficial for children with underlying conditions who are more susceptible to serious outcomes. Vaccinations for young children will not only protect the children, but also inhibit transmission of the COVID-19 virus and protect everyone in the family, including older relatives in multi-generation households.
ILLINOIS STATE
Governor Pritzker Signs Bill Guaranteeing Insurance Coverage for Glucose Monitors

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation into law requiring insurance and managed health plans provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors. The bill expands safe and affordable treatment options for thousands. Continuous glucose monitors are essential devices for patients with both Type I and Type II diabetes to maintain safe blood sugar levels and prevent the need for emergency medical care. More than 1.3 million Illinoisans suffer from diabetes.
CHICAGO, IL
Stabbing incident under investigation in Oglesby

OGLESBY – A person was stabbed in an incident in Oglesby Saturday night. The Oglesby Police and EMS were called to the scene near the park where the Oglesby Summer Fun Fest was taking place around 11 PM. Authorities say the incident was isolated and that there is no danger to anyone else.
OGLESBY, IL

