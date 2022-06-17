ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Statewide unemployment rate stable for May

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate was unchanged in the state...

COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program provides nearly $75 million for housing development

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced conditional awards using $75 million in federal funds to provide vital gap financing and complete underwriting for affordable housing developments that may have otherwise not been built due to financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program, IHDA is providing grants to 19 affordable developments across Illinois, including one in Peru.
PERU, IL
Ameren to host open houses for input on LaSalle Link Transmission Project

OGLESBY – Ameren Illinois will be hosting public open houses to inform the public about a proposed new power line that will stretch from Oglesby to Utica. The LaSalle Link Transmission Project includes the construction of a new 138 kV transmission line to improve energy reliability for the local area. Currently, two Ameren Illinois transmission lines link the two facilities . The proposed in-service date for the third line is the summer of 2025. The public open houses will take place on Wednesday, June 22 from 5 – 7 pm and Thursday, June 23 from 11 am – 1 pm at Illinois Valley Community College location at 815 N. Orlando Smith Road in Oglesby.
OGLESBY, IL
$2 million in home renovations slated for 40 North Central Illinois Homes through state grant

OTTAWA – Over $2 million dollars will be coming to North Central Illinois to be used to rehabilitate and rebuild 40 homes. The Community Development Block Grant Program has awarded $550,000 to four communities in the area to repair and rehab ten home each. The city of Marseilles, Ottawa, Spring Valley and Streator will each have finances available to help provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in the community. The program is only eligible to cities with less than 50,000 in population and counties with less than 200,000 residents.
OTTAWA, IL
IDPH Teams Up with ICAAP to Educate Pediatricians and Public on Vaccines for Children Under 5 Ahead of CDC Approval

SPRINGFIELD – As pediatric vaccines have cleared the FDA’s first regulatory hurdle and are expected to be recommended by the CDC later this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it is supporting the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics effort to carry out a robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children from six months to four years old. Public health officials have been laying the groundwork for the effort in anticipation of the authorization for vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. While children have generally not experienced the worst outcomes for Covid compared to older people, more than 42,000 children have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died due to COVID-19. Both newly approved vaccines were proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials. They will be especially beneficial for children with underlying conditions who are more susceptible to serious outcomes. Vaccinations for young children will not only protect the children, but also inhibit transmission of the COVID-19 virus and protect everyone in the family, including older relatives in multi-generation households.
ILLINOIS STATE

