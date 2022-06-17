Statewide unemployment rate stable for May

SPRINGFIELD – As pediatric vaccines have cleared the FDA’s first regulatory hurdle and are expected to be recommended by the CDC later this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it is supporting the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics effort to carry out a robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children from six months to four years old. Public health officials have been laying the groundwork for the effort in anticipation of the authorization for vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. While children have generally not experienced the worst outcomes for Covid compared to older people, more than 42,000 children have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died due to COVID-19. Both newly approved vaccines were proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials. They will be especially beneficial for children with underlying conditions who are more susceptible to serious outcomes. Vaccinations for young children will not only protect the children, but also inhibit transmission of the COVID-19 virus and protect everyone in the family, including older relatives in multi-generation households.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO